After the national outpouring of support for Christopher Boodram, the lone survivor in the Paria pipeline tragedy, it is hard to comprehend the state of financial desperation into which he has fallen as he struggles to make ends meet in covering his medical bills and looking after his young family.
While we are aware of the legal complexities surrounding his case, no one who has experienced the kind of trauma to which Boodram was subjected should have to endure the additional despair that has left him doubting his own will to go on.
The legal system can be heartless to victims when lawyers take up cudgels in preparation for legal warfare. However, without prejudice to whatever case Boodram may bring against his employer, LMCS, or state-owned Paria Fuel Trading which had contracted LMCS to repair its undersea pipeline, or anyone else for that matter, he should be able to access meaningful support for meeting his bills. The conscience of the state which embodies our values should not fall silent simply because lawyers have got involved. Somewhere in the system must be the resources for supporting this man.
The lawyers on all sides of this case have a responsibility never to forget the vulnerable human being who is at the centre of their legal manoeuvres. This is a lesson that many lawyers have had to learn in cases involving deep trauma, such as rape. We hope that Boodram will eventually get his due justice in court but that could take years. This young man needs help now and the various agencies, formal and informal, should be responsive and not take a hands-off position on the grounds that lawyers have got involved.
This is a time to demonstrate that we can indeed put people first.
There is a duty to care that should prevail in this case.
One of the wonderful things about small countries like ours is that it is possible to build compassion into the systems of governance. Unfortunately, the T&T state is more known for the kind of callous indifference associated with the alienation that exists in big cities and large countries.
In this regard we note the very deliberate attempts being made by the Farley Augustine-led Tobago House of Assembly to eschew officiousness and adopt a more relaxed and engaged style in its dealings with the public. We look with interest to see if this change takes root and succeeds in transforming the relationship between the people and their THA government in making the island a more participatory democracy.
Christopher Boodram should not have to suffer the sting of abandonment – not by his employer, or Paria, or the government and people of T&T. The intensity and volume of the prayers that went up for him when he went missing for hours in the sea, then miraculously found although in bad shape, and eventually nurtured back to some level of health, should mean something tangible now that he is in material need.