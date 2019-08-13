Express Editorial : Daily

We hear the caution against over-celebrating the performance of national athletes at the recently concluded 2019 edition of the Pan American Games, but we feel certain to be forgiven for cheering loudly and optimistically a feel-good moment in these times of political and social confusion.

Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis, himself acknowledging the squad’s outstanding performance, reminds us that on the road towards Olympic competition, there are many events of which the Lima, Peru games was but one.

But what an event it was. Featuring the best athletes in the Americas, the TTO contingent of 98—58 men and 40 women—faced more competition that ever before at these games; this year’s edition of the sports fest showcased more athletes, more sporting events and more Olympic qualifiers than in its previous 17 editions, Mr Lewis informs. The TTO contingent competed in 18 disciplines, a demonstration of the range of sporting interests being developed and talent born and nurtured here by family, community and country.

When the final curtain fell in Lima, our athletes had ascended the winners’ podium 13 times, twice to collect coveted gold, eight times to be adorned in silver and three occasions to receive dazz-ling bronze. Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Keron Bramble pedalled hard against Colombia in the team sprint event to clock the winning time of 43.972; Paul, on his own, brought to the red, white and black a second gold in the individual sprint.

Cycling produced even more reasons for the glow of national pride: Phillip took silver in the men’s individual sprint and Teniel Campbell, a versatile campaigner, brought silver from the women’s individual time trial as well as from the women’s road race. Michelle-Lee Ahye, an enduring Olympic hopeful, dipped for silver in the women’s 100m, as did Keston Bledman, Jerod Elcock, Kyle Greaux and Akanni Hislop, Rueben Walters in the men’s 4x100m. Keshorn Walcott, who brought us Olympic glory last time around, threw for silver and Felice Chow paddled for second place in her women’s single rowing sculls final.

Dylan Carter contributed bronze from the men’s 100m backstroke, as did light welterweight boxer Michael Alexander and the 4x400m relay team of Machel Cedenio, Greaux, Asa Guevara, Deon Lendore, Jareem Richards and Dwight St Hillaire.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Since the 2017 publication of the Nigel Henry poll results showing that athletes are “the singular bright spot in a country that has lost confidence in its leaders and institutions”, national athletes have continued to generate reasons for the special place they hold in public hearts.

In these uncertain times, this newspaper extends congratulations to those proud to raise the national flag, and remind them, as Mr Lewis has done, that as we thank them, they too must thank the country for their glorious achievements.

It is in this acknowledgment and generous exchange of gratitude between nation and citizen that hope for national recovery resides.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caricom-Africa union

Caricom-Africa union

When he visited this country for the Emancipation celebrations under the aegis of the Emancipation Support Committee sometime in 2005, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo made a commitment to go back home and implement a plan to do two things.

Women who love women

Women who love women

Recently, a woman visited my office for the first time for an ultrasound examination. I picked up the request form from the front desk, and, as I approached the waiting area, called out her name.

A feel-good moment

A feel-good moment

We hear the caution against over-celebrating the performance of national athletes at the recently concluded 2019 edition of the Pan American Games, but we feel certain to be forgiven for cheering loudly and optimistically a feel-good moment in these times of political and social confusion.

Ignorance, education and arrogance

We hear of “education’’; “a good education system’’; the level of education” and “highly educated people’’; “good schools’’ and “scholarship winners’’. The description goes on with “well-qualified people’’; “versed in the field’’; “an expert’’; and “specialist.’’

What to expect in 2020?

With the arrest of an active Cabinet minister and MP, the public has begun asking itself what to expect in the next general election, scheduled for 2020. The arrest and detention of Marlene McDonald last week Thursday comes a few short months after other known politicians were arrested and, in some cases, charges laid.

Outstanding performance at clinic

I recently had an appointment at the paediatric clinic at San Fernando General Hospital and, to my amazement, there were two older gentlemen at the counter, waiting for assistance.