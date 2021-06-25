A gamble worth taking

Once again, this country’s entertainers, as well as the people behind their operations, have put on display their prodigious entrepreneurial capacity and energies in their efforts to work around the current Covid-19 restrictions.
In doing so, they have demonstrated the means by which this pandemic can be safely and creatively challenged. They have thus brought what is nothing short of light shining brightly into the long, dark tunnel that has been this inhibiting experience, 15 months on.
With the United States and a host of countries in Europe beginning to ease their way out of lockdown conditions, local entertainers have begun moves to get ahead of the action, so to speak.
When earlier this month, the Prime Minister disclosed at a news conference that his administration was taking steps to allow for easier travel for those in the entertainment industry, he was greeted with news that some of this was already underway.
Performers such as Patrice Roberts and Farmer Nappy were said to have already decided on taking the “gamble” before official recognition of such possibilities was announced. A fast-track for vaccinations for “cultural ambassadors” had been proposed, with the authorities acknowledging that there was much to be gained in the process.
This was seen in some quarters as the silver lining behind the dark cloud of the pandemic and its social effects.
Some artistes had already taken the decision to get ahead of the curve, and head for engagements in cities in the US — Miami and New York being high on their lists. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is to be commended for its recent initiative in getting priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions for entertainers who have the chance to earn incomes abroad.
Notable among this group also is Kes the Band, led by soca star Kees Dieffenthaller. They are billed to perform at today’s 26th Essence Festival of Culture, described as the largest African-American culture and music event in the US. From other quarters on this very front, Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts and others have been on stage in Miami and New York, as party-goers and entertainment patrons in those cities celebrate the re-opening of nightlife in venues there.
In some cases, these entertainers and their teams had opted to make the necessary arrangements under which they would get vaccinated on arrival at their respective destinations. A Government decision then kicked in to create a fast track to vaccination and exemptions for entertainers wishing to travel at this time.
The point to note here is that for a century or so, our entertainers have been proving themselves as entrepreneurs in this critical sector with the capacity to earn individual income and foreign exchange. Despite this, the sector has languished due to lack of official recognition.
But the Attorney General put his finger on this very point, acknowledging in a related discussion that cultural ambassadors would bring “brand recognition,” as well as what he called “prioritisation of the economic focus of the country.” With them leading the way out of the pandemic economy, the Government has the chance, once again, to observe, understand and better appreciate the value of T&T’s creative economy.