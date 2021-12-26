A giant among men

Having heaved a mountain that shifted the conscience of the world, the giant who walked among us for 90 years has now gone to rest.
Desmond Tutu was a priest who put flesh to the word of his God and proved the radicalism of the idea that we are all equal. He was enchanted by the beauty of humanity, seeing in its great variety the rainbow that he described Trinidad and Tobago as during the first of his visits here, as well as his own country, South Africa.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu came to activism relatively late in life, during his mid-forties, but when he did, his courage, energy and commitment to the cause of unburdening South Africa from the yoke of apartheid was unparalleled. In his daring, sometimes hot-headed willingness to go beyond the pale in speaking truth to power, he was the perfect foil to Nelson Mandela’s cool and dignified wisdom.
He stretched the latitude of the priest to achieve more than was possible in politics although, when once asked about engaging in politics he is reported to have replied, “No, I’m not smart enough. I can’t think quickly on my feet. I also think it’s a very harsh environment. I’m a crybaby … not tough enough for the hurly-burly of politics.”
While Mandela turned the screws on the apartheid regime from inside prison, Desmond Tutu went global with the campaign against the scourge of minority white oppression of the majority black population of South Africa. He shamed world leaders and countries whose trade relationships with South Africa were propping up its apartheid regime and paid the price of being an uncompromising voice against white racism without yielding to his critics. In 1988, when US president Ronald Reagan defended American businesses operating in South Africa, Bishop Tutu minced no words declaring “America can go to hell”.
He also managed to fall on the wrong side of the then-exiled African National Congress (ANC) by refusing to support its policy of armed struggle which it later agreed to suspend. A bigger fall-out came much later following the hearings of South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission which was chaired by Bishop Tutu on the request of President Mandela. Finding the apartheid regime and, to a lesser extent, the ANC-in-exile guilty of gross violations, the report was assailed by both sides. Bishop Tutu’s hope that confession of truths would heal generations of hurt and create a basis for reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa took a beating.
Nonetheless, his global star power remained undiminished. In 2004, Archbishop Tutu paid a third visit to Trinidad when he accompanied President Mandela in successfully championing South Africa’s bid to host the 2010 football World Cup tournament.
It would be hard to find a religious leader who commanded the world stage with the courage, authority, honesty and charisma of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Led by his conscience, he braved vilification and even jail to stand against apartheid and kept fighting for human rights to his last breath.
We in T&T were blessed to have him among us three times, and the world has been a better place for him.