A hollow justice

Sean Luke should be at the prime of his youth today, a 21-year-old with the world of possibilities ahead of him. Instead, at the tender age of six, his life was brutally crushed by two teenagers in one of the most inexplicably sadistic attacks in recent memory.
Yesterday, 15 years after the murder, Sean’s two killers, now young men, were handed their sentences. After deductions for time spent in jail awaiting trial and good behaviour, 29-year-old Akeel Mitchell will serve a sentence of 17 years, six months and 13 days; while Richard Chatoo, 31, will serve roughly 11 years, six months and 13 days. With these sentences, both will be free men in their forties, able to get on with their lives. Freedom could come even earlier for them since Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds instructed that their cases be reviewed every three years for further evidence of rehabilitative progress.
Although yesterday’s sentencing brings an end to the killers’ trial, it is unlikely to mean much more than an end to the court hearings for Sean’s family, especially his mother Pauline Bharat. When the guilty verdict was handed down in July, she said it had brought her neither joy, justice nor closure. The emptiness left in her heart by the killing of her son and the manner in which it was committed left an emptiness in her soul that may never be filled. She noted the tragedy of the two teenage killers who had thwarted their own lives in the process.
Indeed, the murder of Sean Luke was a senseless crime that took one life, but destroyed many others.
Sadly, the horror that jolted the nation when this child’s broken body was found three days after he was reported missing has not marked any significant change in the extent of sexual violence against children in T&T. Hardly a day goes by without reports of children being molested and even killed. If anything, the attacks on children appear to have increased over the course of the pandemic, as a result of more children being at home with limited to no supervision. In many cases, the abuse is dispensed by members of their own families or family friends.
While the Children’s Act of 2012 has established resources and systems dedicated to the protection of our children, no single body such as the Children’s Authority will ever be able to do the job on its own. It needs all of us.
The protection of children is complicated by a culture of violence against children and the attitude that children are the property of the adults in their lives who often prey upon their innocence.
The mystery of how two teenagers could subject a six-year-old to the violence meted out to Sean Luke is something that needs to be unravelled if only for us to understand how it came to be, how it can be recognised and how it might be prevented.
Although the case has ended for now, pending an appeal of their convictions, this crime against a boy who was no more than a baby will continue to haunt us with the sense that somehow we, too, failed him.