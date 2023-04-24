Tomorrow, T&T will take a big step towards transparency and accountability with public money, an aspiration on our way to true nationhood. Quartered though the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, No. 1 of 2015 has been along its journey from conception to proclamation, what is to be proclaimed tomorrow offers to citizens a glimpse of what is possible, what good governance can look like and how the public interest can be protected by open and transparent processes.
It would be true to say that we have stumbled and fumbled rather than marched towards this moment when a law sets up an Office of Procurement Regulation (OPR) to replace the 1961 entity, the Central Tenders Board (CTB). The independent OPR will now regulate the procurement of services and the retention and disposal of public property by 415 public bodies. Significant exemptions have been made through amendments to the original bill that keep from public view procurement of legal services, debt financing services, medical emergencies, auditing and accounting fees, government to government arrangements and such other services as the minister may by order determine.
It has taken eight anxious years for the status quo to finally shake but it has. Inaugural regulator, Moonilal Lalchan, appointed from 2018 to January this year, leaves office having set the foundation of an organisation that he feels certain is in a strong position, with committed staffers, ready to operationalise its regulations. This from a time, when he assumed office, of no office space, no framework beyond legislation and no employees except save Board members.
Mr Lalchan was consistently supported in his advocacy by all the country’s major business associations and councils: the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association (TTCA), the Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad (APETT), The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA), the chambers of commerce and the Joint Consultative Council (JCC), among others.
Administrative burdens notwithstanding, the OPR is charged with doing fundamental work. In essence, led by Mr Lalchan, the OPR assumed responsibility for changing a culture, largely undisturbed since pre-Independence, that values secrecy and scoffs at public demands to know.
One can only guess at the amount of public money lost to this culture that rightfully should have been directed at public, social and economic upliftment. In the darkness of colonial bureaucracy and political patronage, Mr Lalchan modestly estimated at T&T Transparency Institutes’s (TTTI) Annual General Meeting last year that 10 to 30 per cent of the money spent on public procurement could be saved. That translates into billions of dollars each year.
At the same time however, we are not blind to institutions and laws that promise to regulate and modernise those old systems and cultures that defeat national aspirations. The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), another fundamental effort at transparency, is yet to be fully embraced by public bodies. The Children’s Authority is an example of an institution with all the right motivations but still unable to meet the expectations of the public. Nevertheless, the full proclamation and operationalisation of the Procurement Act brings hope that the public, with yet another glimpse of the value of transparency, will demand more as its rightful due.