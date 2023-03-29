A journey of heroism

One of the true joys of belonging to Trinidad and Tobago is the ease with which we can share one another’s faiths with respect and appreciation.
Today, we join the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community in celebrating the heroic courage, resistance, resilience and, ultimately, triumph of the generation that withstood 34 years of state persecution under the 1917 Shouter Prohibition Ordinance. This odious piece of legislation enacted by British colonial authorities criminalised the religious practices of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist faith until its repeal in 1951. We pay homage to them and to the succeeding generations that endured years of ostracism, disrespect and mockery in establishing their presence in this country as one of the great and inspiring faiths. That place was formalised in 1996 when the Panday administration declared May 30 the day on which the law was repealed in 1951, as Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.
It is not surprising that in their official statements on today’s holiday, the country’s leaders—President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar—all cite the rejection, discrimination and marginalisation that Spiritual Shouter Baptists experienced at the hands of the power system and social elites who set the values of the society and determined who was valid and who was not, and whose faith was legitimate and whose wasn’t.
Whether or not we are of the Spiritual Baptist faith, its story is the story of all of us, for it is part of the larger story of Trinidad and Tobago.
In the early years, when then-prime minister Basdeo Panday declared the public holiday in commemoration of Shouter Baptist Liberation, not many people seemed to know what to do with the holiday, so alienated was the population from its own history and so repressed were so many who had been taught to fear and even loathe their own past. Over the years, however, there has been a gradual awakening to our own stories of heroism that were once denied and kept hidden from us while the heroes of others were exalted.
Earlier this week the National Trust held an enlightening presentation on “Spiritual Baptist Ancient Landmarks”. It also launched an exhibition that continues at its Mille Fleurs headquarters until April 13. We encourage you to go and carry the children with you. The education you will get there is not available in school.
Today is a day of much spiritual coincidence. While we all mark Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as a public holiday, several other faiths are involved in special observances. Hindus are today also celebrating Ram Naumi, the birthday of Lord Rama; Muslims are keeping the Ramadan fast and Christians are observing the Lenten fast.
How incredible it is that we live in a country with all of these spiritual vibrations, ancient and not so ancient.
As firm as our own faith may be, the capacity to reach out in respect and love to the other is the gift we give ourselves in realising all that we are as Trinbagonians. It is not for nothing that “Tolerance” is one of the three watchwords of our nation.