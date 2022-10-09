Suitably chastened by blistering public opinion, Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland has apologised to his constituents and the country for his insensitivity to their economic distress. The fact that his offending colleagues have not demonstrated a similar responsiveness to public opinion is revealing but hardly surprising.
Like a parent of errant children, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has attempted to explain away the sequence of condescending and insulting comments by his ministers as “clumsiness” and “microphone troubles” which have irritated the public because of the prevailing “element of stress” in the country. For good measure, he also gave some of his own political capital to their defence noting that he, too, had “aggravated” the public by poorly expressed responses to public anger over the increase in fuel prices. According to him, the public is “irritated by the circumstances that confront them” and not receiving his ministers’ comments in the way intended.
Dr Rowley deserves an “A” for effort but won’t get a pass mark for logic and soundness of argument. What he failed to consider is the fact that the offending ministers were all mirroring their leader in their responses to public criticism without having the benefit of his authority as Prime Minister and the power and privilege that come with that.
Shamfa Cudjoe, Brian Manning, Marvin Gonzales, Keith Scotland, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian are all political neophytes who have been brought to public office under Dr Rowley’s leadership. It stands to reason that he would be their political role model. However, as the saying goes, “Gopaul’s luck is not Seepaul’s luck”. In T&T, the political culture accords special privileges to the Prime Minister in whom constitutional power is almost completely embodied. The more seasoned politicians in the Cabinet would know this, in some cases from bitter personal experience.
Since he came to office, Dr Rowley has received many a bligh from the public for comments that would’ve sunk politicians in some parts of the world. He has, however, been sustained by the support of his party and others in much the same way that other prime ministers have been supported by the faithful right down to the finish line of victory and defeat. Dr Rowley is who he is and, as a T&T prime minister, he knows his own power. However, when others begin to assume that power, as the battalion of ministers attempted to do last week, they are quickly put in their place by a public that understands the political system better than they do and accords them the status of mere satellites of the prime minister.
The problem here is not miscommunication as Dr Rowley has attempted to claim but a complete misunderstanding by these government ministers of their own political power and importance in the scheme of things. All would do well to be guided by the eternal words of the country’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, who captured the essence of our version of the Westminster system in proclaiming “when I say ‘come’ you commeth, and when I say ‘go’ you goeth.”
Like a parent of errant children, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has attempted to explain away the sequence of condescending and insulting comments by his ministers as “clumsiness” and “microphone troubles” which have irritated the public because of the prevailing “element of stress” in the country. For good measure, he also gave some of his own political capital to their defence noting that he, too, had “aggravated” the public by poorly expressed responses to public anger over the increase in fuel prices. According to him, the public is “irritated by the circumstances that confront them” and not receiving his ministers’ comments in the way intended.
Dr Rowley deserves an “A” for effort but won’t get a pass mark for logic and soundness of argument. What he failed to consider is the fact that the offending ministers were all mirroring their leader in their responses to public criticism without having the benefit of his authority as Prime Minister and the power and privilege that come with that.
Shamfa Cudjoe, Brian Manning, Marvin Gonzales, Keith Scotland, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Lisa Morris-Julian are all political neophytes who have been brought to public office under Dr Rowley’s leadership. It stands to reason that he would be their political role model. However, as the saying goes, “Gopaul’s luck is not Seepaul’s luck”. In T&T, the political culture accords special privileges to the Prime Minister in whom constitutional power is almost completely embodied. The more seasoned politicians in the Cabinet would know this, in some cases from bitter personal experience.
Since he came to office, Dr Rowley has received many a bligh from the public for comments that would’ve sunk politicians in some parts of the world. He has, however, been sustained by the support of his party and others in much the same way that other prime ministers have been supported by the faithful right down to the finish line of victory and defeat. Dr Rowley is who he is and, as a T&T prime minister, he knows his own power. However, when others begin to assume that power, as the battalion of ministers attempted to do last week, they are quickly put in their place by a public that understands the political system better than they do and accords them the status of mere satellites of the prime minister.
The problem here is not miscommunication as Dr Rowley has attempted to claim but a complete misunderstanding by these government ministers of their own political power and importance in the scheme of things. All would do well to be guided by the eternal words of the country’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, who captured the essence of our version of the Westminster system in proclaiming “when I say ‘come’ you commeth, and when I say ‘go’ you goeth.”