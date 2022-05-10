A nation weeps

After a restless and sleepless night, the nation awoke yesterday hoping for the good news that two-year-old toddler Kimani Francis had been found safe and sound. There was no such good news. Kimani was still missing, and there was more bad news.
And yet another woman, Abeo Cudjoe, and her 12-year-old son, Levi Lewis, were knifed and slashed to death, in a case of suspected domestic violence. Still reeling from this, the public was hit with a second whammy. The thread of hope for Kimani’s safe return broke with the discovery of his little body in a river not far from his home.
The deaths of all three have left a trail of questions that demand answers and accountability.
The neighbour who saw baby Kimani wandering off into the road, bare-footed and in diapers, must explain the thinking behind her decision to phone in a police report on seeing him walking up the road instead of rushing out to grab him.
All of us would like to think that faced with a similar situation, we would not hesitate to dash out of our homes and scoop up the infant, leaving nothing to chance. However, fairness requires that she be heard before her actions are judged.
The murders of Abeo Cudjoe and her son, Levi, are an altogether different case of monstrous intent and violence against a woman and her child that is tragically all too familiar in this land.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob must order an immediate investigation into a social media claim posted by Ms Cudjoe on April 23 that she had gone seeking help at a police station, only to be told to stay away from the home. She had turned to the social media group “Domestic Violence Awareness”, no doubt hoping for more practical help than the expressions of pity she got.
Hours before she and her son were killed, she was trying to follow the police advice, turning again to social media to ask about “any work to own or lease to own” place. She had $5,000 in savings to support a bid for freedom, that ended before dawn yesterday.
If Ms Cudjoe’s encounter with the police was indeed as she described it, then all the taxpayers’ money spent on the Police Service’s Gender Violence Unit and in training officers to make them more competent and sensitive in handling domestic violence cases has been for naught.
A woman filing a domestic violence report about having been beaten to the point of sustaining a broken arm, being kicked in the stomach and dragged out of her home requires immediate protection, and the arrest of the alleged perpetrator. Yesterday, the system completely failed Abeo Cudjoe and Levi.
While the legal processes and bureaucratic system for dealing with domestic violence are far from ideal, they are not so weak that an officer could consider it enough to tell a battered woman to solve the problem herself by staying away from her home.