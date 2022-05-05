A national indictment

Express Editorial : Daily

The shocking revelations about conditions at State-­supported children’s homes combined with this newspaper reporting on the tragic story of Osmond Baboolal point to a national culture of casual brutality against children.

If there is a poster child for national neglect, it must be Osmond Baboolal. In the 28 years since his world was turned upside-down in 1994, his life has been mapped by murder and the criminal justice system. At age 13, he was a witness to the mass murder of his mother, father, sister and brother. At age 18, he was a star witness at the trial of his family’s murderers, which sent the deadly and notorious drug dealer Dole Chadee and eight of his henchmen to the gallows. At age 29, he was charged with the attempted murder of two people. Today, at age 39, he is among the long-stay prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison, waiting to go on trial 12 years after being remanded in custody.

Compare the trajectory of his life with that of his surviving sister, Hematee who, by the account provided by journalist Richard Charan in yesterday’s Express, went on to achieve ­academic excellence and is now an independent ­professional.

In 1994, they were the children hiding and huddled ­together in the cupboard while carnage rampaged around them. However, within years of stepping out of that cupboard, their lives had diverged and gone in completely different directions. While both are marked by the trauma of their shared childhood experience, Hematee received some support, most heart-warmingly by a group of women who choose to keep their generosity anonymous.

In the 28 years since Osmond Baboolal made headlines as a survivor of Dole Chadee’s killing machine, he has been failed by the entire State machinery with the power and ­responsibility for child protection and justice. He has also experienced the casual brutality with which the mental health of children, boys in particular, is ignored and dismissed by adults. The reported comments of then-Minister of Social Development Manohar Ramsaran are revealing about the ­cluelessness of those who hold the power to make a difference. “We had specialist officers to deal with him but somebody put in his head that the State supposed to give him plenty money and he didn’t want to be assisted. He wasn’t listening to anyone.”

No doubt, young Baboolal was deemed too greedy and tossed by the wayside, with his mental state dismissed.

Osmond Baboolal may be an extreme case, but his story is emblematic of the alienation of today’s violated youth. If the system cannot admit its failures in regard to him, it will be of no use to the thousands of young people who are daily turning their backs on it because they recognise injustice and disinterest when they see and feel it.

On Tuesday, Osmond Baboolal’s attorney reminded the Director of Public Prosecutions that this case has been ­languishing in his files for 12 years. The ball is now in his court to do the right thing.

