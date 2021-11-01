A new Covid red alert

WE began this week marking the continuing relentless march of the Covid menace across the globe with news that its death toll had hit the five million mark.
This is the stark reality of a phenomenon that landed among humanity just under two years ago, in late 2019. Huge infection numbers in countries such as India, Brazil and the United States have led to heated debates, discussions and recrimination between peoples and their governments. In Brazil, as an example, there has been talk about taking legal action against an increasingly beleaguered President Bolsonaro for his handling of the pandemic in that country.
In our own case, the public should be jolted by the report of 14 Covid-19 deaths this past Sunday alone. On October 18, we took note of the fact that the death toll from Covid had hit 1,600. Just 13 days later almost 100 more persons had their lives cut short by the virus. The figure recorded on Sunday was 1,696. Those latest fatalities included six elderly men, four elderly women, three middle-aged men and one middle-aged woman.
At the close of play yesterday, therefore, almost 1,700 persons were recorded as having died because of a single virus between March 12, 2020—when the counting started—and now.
Even as the highly transmissible Delta variant digs in with deadly intent, however, the general atmosphere remains one of deep complacency.
The number of persons having come down with this variant stood at 156 yesterday. This in the relatively short space of time after it was reported to have entered T&T.
Reinforced by yesterday’s re-opening of bars, restaurants and casinos, this sense of the cavalier is cause for even greater concern. It sends a message of increasing normalcy at a moment in time that is anything but.
It is as if the country is operating in parallel realities, one of rising infection and death and the other of business-as-usual.
Sensing the need to help meet this challenge head-on, a group of concerned citizens and professionals launched an initiative late last week for people with questions and concerns over taking the vaccine to call and seek clarification. Relevant professionals are working to provide answers to them.
With just over half the population still unvaccinated, we are in an increasingly precarious situation. Putting the bravest of faces on it, the operators of the so-named “Vaccine Hesitancy” hotline said they were encouraged by the 100 or so persons who called in. They expect this will pick up in coming days.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and his team must be very concerned if not outright fearful as they watch ICU beds fill up and infection numbers climb.
Urgent signals need to be sent out. Individuals, private businesses and public agencies must tighten up on their Covid-19 protection protocols and return to a standard of discipline similar to what was practised during this pandemic’s early days in our midst.
The crowding and mixing that was evident over the weekend at supermarkets, vegetable markets and other public spaces should be reined in. Closing our eyes while opening up the country is a recipe for greater disaster.