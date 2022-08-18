A new crime low

The shooting of two children doing what children do during the school holidays has carried the society to a new low.
The eight- and 11-year-old boys were in practice for a football match scheduled for Tuesday night when they fell victim to a bout of indiscriminate gunfire in Mon Repos, Morvant.
We can only imagine how challenging it must be for parents to raise children in communities where random shootings are a residential hazard. On Tuesday, someone in Mon Repos would’ve cared enough to organise a football match for these youngsters, giving them activity, purpose and fun. To have it turn out so badly, with one child getting a bullet to the head and the other in the leg, would’ve been the worst nightmare of their families and community. We hope these two children will make a full recovery and return to their sport and whatever else they enjoy.
Football is the sporting life-blood of Morvant, which has produced many national footballers, both men and women. The football field was once the community’s safe and neutral space until gang leaders began carving out territory, pitting one street against another until streets became entire zones under the control of armed jefes.
Unless one lives in an area where the sound of gunfire is a norm, it would be hard to comprehend the anxiety-ridden existence of residents, especially those with the responsibility of bringing up children and protecting their lives.
There was a time not so long ago that areas such as Morvant, Laventille and Sea Lots were described as crime hotspots but, inevitably, the failure to contain and eradicate gangs within them has turned Trinidad into one big hotspot with few safe spaces to hide. Increasingly, personal security is claiming a huge chunk of family budgets for perimeter fencing, automatic gates, burglar proofing, CCTV security systems and various alarms, including laser security beams backed up by remote monitoring and armed patrols. There was a time when only the well-to-do would invest in such extensive security. Today, families are squeezing their finances to secure themselves as the risk of becoming a victim increases by the day.
In the space of three days, between Monday and yesterday, the crime rate moved from 1.55 to 1.61 per day. That puts the country on course for a possible record-breaking 588 murders this year. If it gets any worse T&T could cross the bloody threshold of 600 murders by the end of 2022. To prevent such a horrific outcome, the authorities must act now, recognising that whatever strategies being pursued by them are simply not working.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob disclosed this week that the Police Service’s collaborating with the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping to identify the avenues through which illegal weapons are entering the country. Since the population has long known this, we would hope that he has much more specific information on which he is acting.
What the population wants to hear soon is that those channels have been cut off, and that the key perpetrators have been arrested and charged.