A people’s loss

Express Editorial : Daily

ONE OF the unique aspects of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 is the extent to which it represents the popular will. This Act was not initiated by governments but forced upon them by escalating public outrage over a series of corruption scandals stretching back to the late 1970s.

Out of a steady progression of activism and organisation came the Private Sector and Civil Society Group (PSCSG) with representation from the chambers of commerce, manufacturers, the construction industry, the services sector, trade unions, NGOs and the national transparency body. Under the umbrella of the PSCSG, this cross-section of T&T was the vanguard of a movement towards greater transparency and accountability that succeeded in pushing political parties to put procurement legislation on their agendas.

It is important to recall the genesis of the Procurement Act in order to understand the disappointment and betrayal being expressed over the government’s gutting of the Act in a manner that can only be described as legislative railroading.

The government’s summary dismissal of the objections of the PSCSG is all the more mystifying because it has no reason to rush the law since it believes that the amendments require only its built-in majority to become law. It therefore has everything to gain and nothing to lose by holding its hand and engaging the concerns of the PSCSG which gave yeoman service to the nation by the role it played in shepherding the process leading to the Act.

For all its weaknesses, the Procurement Act is one of the pieces of legislation that can be truly claimed as a people’s victory.

With the crescendo of public anger rising against the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) and the Patrick Manning administration in 2010, the People’s Partnership’s sought a campaign advantage in pledging to implement procurement legislation within its first year in office if elected. In the end, and notwithstanding having enough seats to pass laws requiring a special majority, it was not until the final year of its term that the People’s Partnership administration took the bill through parliament and into law. Even so, when it was voted out in September 2015, the Act was still not operational because it had not been brought the required regulations to Parliament.

The People’s Partnership’s failure provided the People’s National Movement with political ammunition against the incumbent in its successful campaign for office in September 2015. Accusing the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government of engaging in a “public relations exercise” in its “dying days”, the PNM promised to “waste no time” in making the “necessary improvements”.

Fifteen months and one election later, it has come to parliament, not with the regulations to be discussed and debated in operationalising the law, but with amendments that effectively restore the old status quo to a significant degree.

It should offend everyone that core elements of the Procurement Act which required the level of parliamentary consensus as represented by a three-fifths majority, should be waved away by the government in this manner. At the very least, the Government should respect the public’s investment of hope in the Act by holding its hand on the amendments and engaging the questions and concerns.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Time to act on ‘PH’ taxis

After the tragic death of teenager Ashanti Riley, the CCN TV6 news poll on Friday night asked if women’s safety would improve if they move around in larger numbers? I think the question should have been, why are we tolerating a breach in the law by allowing “PH” taxis to continue to ply their trade.

Trump’s dead-end exercise in futility

THE November 3, 2020 presidential election in the United States has given the notion/concept of “free and fair elections” a black eye in regard to the overt, utter refusal of current President Donald John Trump to concede real, colossal defeat.

Indeed, now is the opportune time for Trump to realise that the majority of the American people have spoken very loud and very clear — Mr President, “You’re fired.”

A people’s loss

A people’s loss

ONE OF the unique aspects of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 is the extent to which it represents the popular will. This Act was not initiated by governments but forced upon them by escalating public outrage over a series of corruption scandals stretching back to the late 1970s.

Dear Prime Minister

The following is a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley:

Thank you for the kind reception you afforded me this week and your acceptance of my book entitled God, The Press, and Uriah Butler. It is a book that captures the personality of Tubal Uriah Butler and the underhand methods that the newspapers of the 1937 era displayed to undermine him, in particular, and show him to be a violent enemy of the society of Trinidad and Tobago, in general. I wrote the book, Prime Minister, to ascertain what were the economic, educational, and psychological resources, possessed by Butler, that served to facilitate his staging a national strike and his call for the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago, while yet surrounded by all the demons of British colonialism.

Covid tests before schools reopen

Please permit me to use your newspaper to publish an open request to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, to use some forward-planning in preparation for the anticipated reopening of schools in early 2021.

We failed Ashanti

We failed Ashanti

THE discovery of the body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has jolted the country because it is yet another tragic confirmation of the national failure to confront and defeat the culture of violence against women and girls.

The murder of this young girl who had left home on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday comes amid a wave of violence against females, including domestic violence, murder, rape and sexual abuse.