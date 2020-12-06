A people’s loss

ONE OF the unique aspects of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 is the extent to which it represents the popular will. This Act was not initiated by governments but forced upon them by escalating public outrage over a series of corruption scandals stretching back to the late 1970s.
Out of a steady progression of activism and organisation came the Private Sector and Civil Society Group (PSCSG) with representation from the chambers of commerce, manufacturers, the construction industry, the services sector, trade unions, NGOs and the national transparency body. Under the umbrella of the PSCSG, this cross-section of T&T was the vanguard of a movement towards greater transparency and accountability that succeeded in pushing political parties to put procurement legislation on their agendas.
It is important to recall the genesis of the Procurement Act in order to understand the disappointment and betrayal being expressed over the government’s gutting of the Act in a manner that can only be described as legislative railroading.
The government’s summary dismissal of the objections of the PSCSG is all the more mystifying because it has no reason to rush the law since it believes that the amendments require only its built-in majority to become law. It therefore has everything to gain and nothing to lose by holding its hand and engaging the concerns of the PSCSG which gave yeoman service to the nation by the role it played in shepherding the process leading to the Act.
For all its weaknesses, the Procurement Act is one of the pieces of legislation that can be truly claimed as a people’s victory.
With the crescendo of public anger rising against the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) and the Patrick Manning administration in 2010, the People’s Partnership’s sought a campaign advantage in pledging to implement procurement legislation within its first year in office if elected. In the end, and notwithstanding having enough seats to pass laws requiring a special majority, it was not until the final year of its term that the People’s Partnership administration took the bill through parliament and into law. Even so, when it was voted out in September 2015, the Act was still not operational because it had not been brought the required regulations to Parliament.
The People’s Partnership’s failure provided the People’s National Movement with political ammunition against the incumbent in its successful campaign for office in September 2015. Accusing the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government of engaging in a “public relations exercise” in its “dying days”, the PNM promised to “waste no time” in making the “necessary improvements”.
Fifteen months and one election later, it has come to parliament, not with the regulations to be discussed and debated in operationalising the law, but with amendments that effectively restore the old status quo to a significant degree.
It should offend everyone that core elements of the Procurement Act which required the level of parliamentary consensus as represented by a three-fifths majority, should be waved away by the government in this manner. At the very least, the Government should respect the public’s investment of hope in the Act by holding its hand on the amendments and engaging the questions and concerns.