A PM’s duties

Ongoing complaints and protest action in parts of south-eastern Trinidad about the deplorable state of roads have combined to create, once again, a situation in which the burning of tyres and blocking of transport routes seem like a people’s only resolve.
We have to wonder if the Government is even aware of the state of South Trinidad, which is in the throes of unprecedented and unrelenting flooding.
On Thursday, a man lost his life after his vehicle was swept away. Homes collapsed, landslides blocked roads, vegetation was uprooted, and people were trapped all over. Motorists spent hours in traffic jams and scouring every conceivable back road, trying to get from one place to the other.
In communities in Moruga and Barrackpore, the situation appears dire for groups of residents. In one case, a middle-of-the-road fireside—a mattress being tossed into it, captured by news cameras—symbolised the cry for help and attention.
Residents complain of being barely able to walk along some major roadways, much less to drive.
One community elder in Princes Town is reported saying if, between the regional corporation and the Ministry of Works, they would provide material, the residents themselves would take it on their account to effect the road repairs. This is a telling illustration of the extent to which residents in these parts of the country are prepared to work in their own collective interest.
Based on a request for $50 million to address necessary road paving and a further $29 million for repairing landslips in parts of their territory, the Princes Town corporation is said to have allocated $1.4 million. This was last year. Residents report, however, even that amount is yet to find its way into the column which says “done”.
In such a context, leadership from the top appears as an urgent priority.
We know the Prime Minister has a busy schedule of activities this Independence season. The situation as outlined here demands, however, that he set aside some time to get a first-hand view. As delegator-in-chief, he might be inclined to stay in Port of Spain and wait for a report from the relevant minister. We strongly believe, however, this situation demands more from him as leader of the country. He should know when reading reports and being briefed are not enough.
This is especially so when people need the assurance of knowing that such an office holder is with them, and is making every effort to address those issues which bear down on their ability to discharge their own duties and responsibilities.
The island feels like two different places right now. In the capital, arrangements are falling into place for the 60th anniversary of Independence. In South/Central, a large swathe of the population is in a battle for survival.
We hope Dr Rowley is not being deterred in this regard because this is Opposition territory.
As Prime Minister of all of Trinidad and Tobago, he knows all too well of the responsibility he carries. These prevailing circumstances demand his personal attention and engagement.