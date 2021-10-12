A President besieged

As long as she refuses to disclose details of the events at President’s House on August 12 which disrupted the constitutional process for the appointment of the next Commissioner of Police, President Weekes risks squandering the assumption of non-partisanship accorded the Office of the President.
Yesterday’s salvo from the Opposition Leader who called for the President’s resignation in response to the President’s communication of her desire to nominate Ernest Koylass, SC, to the PolSC indicates that, at least as far as the Opposition is concerned, the President’s credentials as being above politics have been sullied.
Until she finds a way to retrieve the situation and rescue the Office of the President from suspicion and doubt, both she and the Office will find themselves being dragged deeper into the political mire.
As a leader never shy of speaking his mind and consequences be damned, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been uncharacteristically evasive when asked the straight question of whether he was the mysterious high public official whose intervention at President’s House on August 12 thwarted the constitutional process for the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police. If anything, Dr Rowley’s attempt at bravado, by declaring that he always does his duty, hardens the suspicion that he was in fact the mystery official.
It is possible that the information received by President Weekes on that day was incriminating enough to give her and then-PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad reason to second-guess the recommendation of the persons short-listed for Parliament’s approval. However, legal mind that the former judge is, President Weekes should have known that the only constitutionally appropriate place for airing such information was Parliament. If the high public official had a case against anyone on the merit list of candidates for the position of Commissioner of Police, that high official had the constitutionally-provided avenue of Parliament to bring that information to the fore. This is the reason why the Parliament is endowed with privilege, so that even scandalous and mischievous information can enjoy legal protection in pursuit of the people’s business.
However, instead of using the available constitutional mechanism, that high public official apparently succeeded in co-opting the ear of someone at President’s House who had the power to abort the process.
President Weekes owes it to the country to come clean on this issue. As should already be clear to her, public suspicion is an albatross around the neck of her office that will keep dragging it down into depths as yet unimagined.
There is no polite way of saying that what occurred at President’s House on August 12 was subversive of the Constitution and that what has happened since is a cover-up. For President Weekes to proceed as if there is no obligation to address this core issue is, to put it mildly, self-delusional.