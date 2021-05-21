A problem of communication

At his news conference yesterday, the Finance Minister provided a measure of reassurance regarding the overall management of the economy, with the adjustments rendered necessary in the wake of Covid-related restrictions.
His relaxed presentation of the figures regarding operation and management of the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, and of the overall national budget, answered legitimate concerns as to where we might be at this juncture.
As the report to the nation proceeded, however, the number of times Minister Imbert was obliged to use the term “confusion” exposed the extent to which the devil was indeed in the details. These relate to the large-scale predicament for many who may have been listening, when it came to understanding the still-existing gaps in connectivity from one Government agency to another.
By virtue of having had to repeat himself on some of the basic elements about which agency is responsible for handling which type of claim, Minister Imbert should have derived greater appreciation about public misunderstanding. While there may be elements of inattentiveness, incomprehension and even political mischief to the problem, we hereby tender that the major source of the confusion has to do with the structure of Government and the nature of Government communications which are in need of critical, urgent corrective attention, given the current conditions under which thousands exist at present.
When it comes to Covid-related relief, it should not matter to the public which ministry manages what. All such issues should be accessible through a single portal, with a back-end that filters and streams applications to the relevant ministry, department or agency. In an emergency as currently exists, where hunger and destitution are very real consequences for thousands, the Government can ease frustration by simplifying such engagement with members of the public.
Such an approach calls for purpose-driven communication not only with those whose grant applications have been approved, but with those whose applications have been denied. They deserve to know why. It is a fundamental principle in today’s age of enhanced accountability and transparency that citizens and residents who claimed for relief or support, whichever is the appropriate measure here, be given an explanation as to why an application did not qualify.
The minister did in fact provide assurance that an applicant for salary relief from the Ministry of Finance may merit income support from the Ministry of Social Development. It should be taken for granted, then, that such an application, once authenticated, should be funnelled through the system to the appropriate ministry for action.
On top of this, every element in the public administration apparatus ought to be such that all services to the public should include a system for feedback. As and where there is need for redress, this ought to be standard.
The digitisation thrust, which is way behind where it ought to be at this juncture in the country’s journey towards acceptable standards of modernisation, demands such a platform.
Minister Imbert seemed to consider it an achievement that 97 per cent of approved applicants for 2020 Covid relief measures should by now have received their grants, or support. It remains a scandal, nevertheless, that it has taken more than a year for others to have received such relief as was needed to meet the emergencies visited upon them because of the State’s actions, as highly warranted as those would have been.