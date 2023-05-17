The Government has the option to ignore, dismiss, critique or lambaste the World Justice Project’s (WJP) report on how ordinary citizens perceive the rule of law in this country. What we recommend is that it embrace the report as a survey worthy of being seriously read and reviewed, with a view to engaging in major introspection and change.
Much of what is published in the WJP report has been publicly expressed, including by this newspaper, especially in regard to the Government’s authoritarian tendencies and its role in undermining public trust in the media.
We are, therefore, not at all surprised at its findings of a widespread view of the Government as engaging in authoritarian behaviour, although we confess to some surprise at the extent to which it is held. The fact that more than three-quarters of those surveyed believe that top Government officials attack or attempt to discredit the media and civil-society organisations that criticise them (80 per cent) and attack or attempt to discredit opposition parties (77 per cent) and resort to misinformation to shape public opinion in their favour (75 per cent) is astonishingly high. These figures would suggest that many who perceive the Government as authoritarian include not only Opposition supporters, but people with no particular allegiance to either party.
Whatever its own view on the report, the Government should be disturbed by its finding that a majority believe it has been seeking to influence the promotion and removal of judges (68 per cent) and to limit the courts’ competencies and freedom to interpret the law (64 per cent). Note that this is based on a survey conducted long before National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds made his infamous comment about criminals having friends among judges.
Other findings are indeed in line with general observation, such as the very popular perception of respect for fundamental freedoms in Trinidad and Tobago.
Not surprising either was the finding that, as a group, Members of Parliament are perceived to be the most corrupt group in the country, with 60 per cent of respondents believing most or all of them are involved in corrupt practices. The Government itself needs to explore the precipitous drop of 17 per cent in trust for the top Government officials.
The WJP Rule of Law survey is not an inconsequential publication. Data from the Rule of Law Index is used as an indicator of political and legal freedom by the Basel AML Index, which is a money-laundering risk assessment tool developed by the Basel Institute on Governance, an Institute of the United Nations Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Programme Network.
No doubt, the Government will be expecting this report to become fodder against it by its opponents. If past experience is anything to go by, the report may well also become a target of attack by supporters of the ruling party.
Given that all MPs are caught in the net of public perception of corruption, a far more useful and refreshing response would be for all to take it on board as a basis for changing public perceptions by doing better and being better.