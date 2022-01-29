A retrograde proposal

Public authority figures too often forget that the exercise of power comes with responsibility and accountability to the public.
The latest official to miss this nexus between authority, responsibility and accountability is Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan who, in addressing a Special Select Committee meeting in Parliament on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill last week, proposed the arrest of people who record video of police officers on duty and record and share images of victims of crime.
We have to wonder if Commissioner Pulchan has ever heard of George Floyd, whose murder at the hands of police officers in the United States led to a global reckoning with police brutality against black people. Without the video recorded by teenager Darnella Frazier, Floyd’s murder may have receded into history as just another police killing committed in disputed circumstances instead of becoming a world-rattling catalyst for change.
Here in Trinidad and Tobago, video recordings provide crucial pieces of information and evidence in investigating allegations of police abuse. One of the most dramatic was the video recorded by witnesses to the police killing of three men in Morvant on June 27, 2020, which remains under investigation. Commissioner Pulchan must be aware of the number of police officers on criminal charges for everything from robbery to kidnapping and murder, and therefore cannot be naïve about the existence of rotten apples in the police barrel. Fear and distrust of the police are what often prompt members of the public to use their cameras as a defence against the risk of police brutality, wrongful arrest and fabrication of evidence.
While we accept that the recording of police action should not disrupt police work, the documenting of police activity on one’s own property and in public should be respected as a right and not be criminalised.
For the media, police objection to being videotaped is a fact of life in T&T. Photographers and videographers are routinely harassed and intimidated and even suffer equipment damage. A notable legal case in this regard was the judgment in favour of Keith Shepherd, late editor of the now defunct TNT Mirror, whose camera was seized and films removed while covering an anti-apartheid protest against the English cricket team at the Queen’s Park Oval in 1986. Robust defence of press freedom over the years has quelled but not stopped police infringement on the rights of working journalists. For Commissioner Pulchan to now urge the arrest of people recording police on duty is a retrograde step which, if ever adopted, will amount to an act of repression against individuals and the media.
While we share his concern about the recording and sharing of videos of crime victims, we cannot endorse his recommendation that it be criminalised. We, too, are horrified by the level of insensitivity, salaciousness and outright cruelty by members of the public who trade in the pain of others. Compassion, respect and sensitivity cannot be legislated, but we can all devalue the currency of such videos by taking a stand against thoughtless, ghoulish behaviour by refusing to be complicit in accepting, viewing or sharing them.