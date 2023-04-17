At the hefty price tag of $14 million, the spanking new Desperadoes Steel Orchestra Pan Theatre presents an opportunity to actualise what has been only spoken for years: the value of the panyard space to youth social and creative development and ultimately the development of the society as a whole.
Opened as it was on the eve of Caricom’s Regional Symposium on Crime, the steelband facility has something significant to contribute to the rescue of modern T&T from the country’s unabated violent criminal trend that has entrapped 15 to 29-year-olds as victims and offenders.
The Caricom symposium’s agenda, influenced presumably by an inter-ministerial planning committee chaired by Minister of Housing Camille Robinson-Regis, does not appear to offer room for the region’s people to offer their recommendations. Should that space become available, the many involved in arts and culture across the Caribbean, including the community of pan players and pan lovers, could make their case for imaginative strategies about how the panyards and other creative sites could be models for community cohesion and accountability. It is a crime-fighting and recovery tool in front of our very noses and one whose time has come.
In the realm of arts and culture, the region’s peoples generally lead their leaders. So notwithstanding their absence from the “Violence as a Public Health Issue—The Challenge” talk sessions for Caricom heads, their senior representatives and international organisations, Caribbean creatives must intervene in the dialogue. Desperadoes Steel Orchestra is in a fine position to so do.
Born out of deprivation in Laventille, now branded as a crime hotspot, the Despers steelband is a symbol of the resourcefulness of individuals and communities, their creative confidence and the resilience that Robinson-Regis says the symposium aims to build.
Despers is also currently chaired by a former national security minister, Russell Huggins, who, while in office, would have paid particular attention to the growing crime profile of East Port of Spain and other communities. Huggins has already identified as an immediate priority the training of potential pannists in the band’s new music school. That is a good starting point from which the iconic steelband brand could expand its intervention among at-risk youths.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was clear in letting the Despers management know they were receiving not only a facility but a significant public asset to be shared. As custodians of a public trust, as Dr Rowley put it, Despers now has the opportunity to lead leaders in developing models of social recuperation based on joy, pride and dignity.
It would be a welcome change, indeed, if the 12-time Panorama champion and three-time Steel Orchestra Music Festival winner could build on President Christine Kangaloo’s advocacy for the use of the panyard model of structure and discipline as “one of the most effective youth delinquency prevention programmes available in the country.”
In service of a “whole of society approach” to addressing violence, these are the connections that will matter.