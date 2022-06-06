It is unlikely that either Camille Robinson-Regis or Kamla Persad-Bissessar considered the full effect of the verbal arrows they let loose on each other about names and naming. As so often happens, however, carelessly dispatched words that seem innocuous and trite can sometimes hit a raw nerve with intensely painful consequences.
On the surface, the tit-for-tat between Camille and Kamla is so puerile that one is tempted to dismiss it as another example of the crass emptiness that passes for politics in this country. However, the spontaneous public debate triggered by it is important enough to warrant serious reflection. People are hurt and angry and their pain is no laughing matter.
Robinson-Regis may plead innocence in intent but the crowd’s reaction suggested they had read the code, recognised the joke and were inside it.
In lashing out in response, Persad-Bissessar may have inadvertently revealed the psychic trauma lying just beneath the surface of the happy-go-lucky veneer of Caribbean society.
The all-encompassing damage of the colonial experience lives on in ways that sometimes surprise but which are more often so normal that we don’t even notice. Names are a good example.
Hindi names are not the only ones used to comedic and sometimes humiliating effect in this country. Non-European names have always been a source of picong and derision. In the 1970s, when a rising African consciousness ignited by the Black Power movement prompted some Trinbagonians to take African names and abandon the European ones given at birth, many were openly mocked, including by their own families.
The media itself was part of the damage. It was commonplace for radio announcers in particular to affect great difficulty in pronouncing the simplest of Hindi names while demonstrating their prowess in reading off European names down to the accent.
The mockery of Chinese names is so common and widespread that one Trinidadian calypsonian of Chinese descent exploited the joke to his own career advantage.
If the current political name-calling has any value at all, it is the chance to discover the million ways in which damaged people damage others, unthinkingly and unkindly.
The Africans brought to the Americas survived the European attempt at the complete erasure of not only their culture but their very humanity. Although assured of the freedom to practise their religion, the indentured Indians who followed paid the price for their cultural difference which marked them out as inferior in a society where everyone was measured by a European standard of value. Some lost their birth names at the immigration post when officers couldn’t spell it. Later on, many others given Hindi names at birth had to take anglicised names to get into schools run by Christian churches, most notably the Presbyterians.
Ultimately, it matters not what we are named. A name gets its value from the person who answers to it. Ours is a complex society shaped by the trauma and triumphs of a history of recent vintage. We may not yet understand even ourselves much less the other, but the only viable path forward is through respect.