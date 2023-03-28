A sad and complex matter

There is no question about the challenges involved in attempting to repatriate nationals stuck in Syrian camps.
Apart from the children who were victims of their parents’ decision to embark on the misguided mission to support the Islamic State’s war in Syria and Iraq, there are no innocents here. Among the Trinidadian men who took up arms on ISIS’ behalf were murderers who surreptitiously slipped out to Caracas and made their way to the Middle East. Others were religious zealots who chose the dream of living in an Islamic state over the country of their birth. They left here prepared to give their life for ISIS so that its dream of caliphate might be realised. The women who left with them were eager partners in that mission and embraced their assigned roles in ISIS’ war until its defeat, at which point they ended up corralled in camps.
The children, however, are a different matter, although still complex. They tug at our heart strings.
We note the Opposition Leader’s pledge that her “next government” would bring home the nationals stranded in Syrian camps.
Perhaps if her government had been more alert to the exodus of Trinidadians heading to join ISIS between 2013 and 2014, we would not be dealing with this problem today. It was not until 2018 that the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Act outlawed the financing of organisations designated as terrorist as well as the recruitment of persons for such groups and the participation of children in terrorist acts. Fines for these acts range from $25 million to $30 million, with jail terms between 25 and 30 years.
The parents who carried their children into a war zone and, in some cases, left them orphaned there were guilty of abuse severe enough to have warranted State intervention on the children’s behalf. However, there was no law in place then to protect them although it was common knowledge that entire families were leaving the country to join ISIS’ war.
This newspaper is on the side of bringing home these children but we are not naïve about what is involved. Some of the children who left here nine or ten years ago may be adults today. Others currently in camps would have been born to nationals while in Syria or Iraq and be entitled to their parents’ nationality. Our hearts pain for the ones who have memories of a happier, more loving and comfortable life in Trinidad than the experience of living in a war zone and as a detainee.
While a repatriation exercise involves law, diplomacy and various logistics, reintegration requires a different set of responses, including psychological analysis and trauma treatment.
On Monday, attorney and former speaker of the House Nizam Mohammed was part of a delegation that met Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to discuss the repatriation of the T&T nationals stranded in Syria. He reported the Government’s commitment to bringing them home, while acknowledging that it was a complex issue. Frankly, after three to four years of them being detained, it is difficult to know exactly how committed the Government is. Perhaps it should tell the country in clear words.