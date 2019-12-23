A season for giving

TIME and time again, the spirit of generosity, of caring and of compassion possessed by individuals as well as agencies and organisations in our midst, continues to illustrate the existence of good Samaritans among us.
Such was the case on demonstration once again with last Sunday’s delivery of toys and special gifts to children in the Penal/Debe administrative district. An initiative spearheaded by the Penal/Debe Foundation saw a convoy led by a music truck, and including Santa Claus and his helpers, distribute toys to the children of a grateful set of communities in the area.
“We had medical personnel with us and we talked about the post-traumatic stress disorder these children would be experiencing, the foundation’s chairman, Khemraj Seecharan said, as he related the rationale behind the decision, and its welcome execution.
In a situation in which hundreds of families had been distressed because of the flooding in these areas over the last two weeks, the foundation commendably put together the resources to bring cheer to parents and children in these communities.
“Our main aim with this drive was to cheer up the children and help take their minds off the trauma they experienced,” Mr Seecharan said. With some families having lost everything, and others severely affected by the effects of the weather conditions, many of them would have had the added burden of devising ways of staving off disappointment among their children.
That the foundation was able to put together the effort which was so apparently well executed, itself speaks volumes for the extent to which, with the right approach, we can come together in our own communities to overcome many of the problems and the challenges which visit us, often without warning.
Such civic-minded conceptualisation, planning and execution of the project deserves the highest commendation possible. The sheer joy, and the gratitude of the otherwise distressed parents, combined with the delight of the children, have contributed to the making of one of the year’s most remarkable stories of self-propelled community action. In addition to the presentation of toys and gifts to children, the effort also involved the distribution of 1,000 food hampers to parents, inclusive of homes in parts of the Siparia district as well.
Coming together for this venture were such organisations at the SEWA International TT, the Building Learning Opportunity Change and Sustainability Foundation, Servants of Society TT which themselves are offshoots of Naparima and Presentation College respectively. In addition, Subway, Prestige Holdings and the American Chamber had partnered with the foundation in a food distribution drive in the immediate aftermath of the floods.
For the heart-warming efforts which resulted this spirit-lifting exercise, the Penal/Debe Foundation chairman deservers special commendation for his leadership in this regard, as well as the decision-makers at the other that was a perfect fit with the foundation’s motto: Let us be our neighbour’s keeper,” and “together we can make a difference.” This was indeed a clear demonstration of this grand ambition.