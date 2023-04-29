The shocking account of the police persecution of businessman Brent Thomas, as laid out in the judgment delivered by High Court Judge Devindra Rampersad last Tuesday, describes a gangsterism and hounding of a citizen that raises more questions than the judge could allow himself to ask.
This judgment should be compulsory reading for every citizen who believes in the rule of law and stands against abuse of power.
The brazen harassment of the victim and disrespect even for court orders would be outrage enough, but it rises to a whole different level when police officers can leave this country on a T&T Defence Force aircraft to participate in what the judge called the “international abduction” of Thomas with the co-operation of the Barbados Police Service to bring him back to T&T to be charged.
The Government’s silence on this unlawful act is astounding, as is the fact that the three officers involved, all ironically attached to the TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau, remain comfortably on the job.
This issue, described by Justice Rampersad as “a shameful blot on this country”, warrants the highest level of investigation to establish several critical points: who contacted the Barbados authorities seeking assistance in the arrest of Brent Thomas and facilitation in having him whisked back to T&T? On whose authority were the three officers—ASP Birch, Senior Supt Suzette Martin and Cpl Joefield—allowed to utilise a Defence Force aircraft for this mission? On what authority did the Barbados Police Service agree to abduct, arrest, detain and hand over this T&T citizen to the T&T officers, completely bypassing the extradition process provided for by the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act? The unlawfulness of this action was actually conceded by the attorneys representing the Attorney General in the case.
Were any government representatives in either country involved in the process? If so, who?
These incidents, noted by ASP Birch himself, occurred shortly after the release of the report of the Stanley John enquiry into the granting of firearms licences by former police commissioner Gary Griffith which was initiated by the Police Service Commission following the receipt of information from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
The silence from the authorities in this matter has been deafening. Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has had nothing to say about the actions of her three officers. AG Reginald Armour, who is usually prompt to call news conferences after judgments, either to congratulate the Government or announce his intention to appeal, has been silent. The Ministry of National Security has expressed zero interest in the fact that officers of the TTPS flew out to Barbados on a T&T Defence Force aircraft to abduct a citizen outside the law. Police authorities in Barbados have been equally silent, as have been those with cabinet responsibility for the Barbados police. Foreign Ministers of both countries, who would normally also be involved in extradition matters, have also not touched this explosive issue.
A good place to start is a full statement from the leaders of T&T and Barbados on the international abduction of Trinidadian Brent Thomas in Barbados on October 5, 2022.