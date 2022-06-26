A test of preparation

The Government’s proactive response to the risk of stormy weather conditions over the next few days is a commendable departure from previous flat-footedness. At a news conference chaired yesterday by Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, the public saw an emphasis on public communication and a coordinated effort among key public agencies to manage the potential dangers associated with a weather system that could be headed our way by Tuesday into Wednesday.
The nation was assured by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that all the utilities have been put on high alert. Hopefully this also means that if the situation warrants, critical resources will be deployed to key areas ahead of weather incidents to ensure rapid responses and prevent delays in restoring utility supplies due to impassable roads.
Residents in flood-prone areas would also have been relieved to learn from Works Minister Rohan Sinanan that the de-silting programme has succeeded in clearing rivers, that pumps at all pump sites are in working order and that equipment have been deployed to areas prone to landslides.
Minister Al-Rawi also assured the public that the Disaster Management Units in each of the 14 local government bodies have been activated and are on the ball.
Missing from the Government’s preparation plan was input from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Administration. Given the forecast of heavy showers with the possibility of extreme weather by mid-week, a major public concern would be transportation difficulties combined with heavy traffic jams. This is an opportunity for the authorities to exercise the option of allowing non-essential employees to work from home and for a temporary return to online classes for students who are not scheduled to write exams. The private sector should also consider the work-from-home option for employees.
The pandemic has demonstrated that remote work and schooling are effective if not perfect options to in-person attendance. Certainly, both are far better than having workers and students report absent because they cannot get transport or prefer not to be stuck in traffic jams for hours or risk having to wade through floodwaters to get home. Remote work and learning are elements of the new normal that should not be discarded but nurtured for the flexibility they provide in allowing work and school to continue with minimum disruption. The less people are on the road over the next few days, the better it will be for those who have to be on the move, including essential services.
The other half of the equation is individual preparation. Unlike many other Caribbean countries, Trinidad and Tobago has no experience of the disastrous consequences associated with a Category 4 or 5 hurricane, for example. For many of us, preparations stop at panic-buying of food, drink and batteries when so much more is needed. The information is available. All it takes is the effort to seek it out and follow the advice.
As with all natural disaster-related forecasts, the best mantra to adopt is “prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”