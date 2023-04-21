A time for peace

Following a month of fasting and still reflection, Muslims yesterday began leading the world’s population into a weekend of peace, joy and solidarity with family and community.
In T&T, where public-holiday weekends are regularly marked by news flashes from a wounded population, the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr gifts us all an opportunity for meditation on peace and restraint.
Eid 2023 is no ordinary religious holiday. It comes at a particular point of crisis in the society, a crisis that will likely keep many celebrants indoors, or stepping out only cautiously in daylight hours for fear of their lives, the lives of their loved ones and their property. Every moment of this year’s celebration is likely to include some degree of apprehension at lurking criminal danger ready to pounce on the weak and strong alike.
Coming, as it does, mere days after Caricom’s two-day crime symposium in Port of Spain, which failed to inspire optimism in the minds and hearts of the region’s citizenry, the Muslim community is calling forward those human virtues and values that are the basis of the national recovery sought by all. A society embracing of a multitude of beliefs and cultures, all of T&T can locate resonance in Islam’s principles of peace, respect, compassion, love, hope and charity. There is no better time for the society to practise and be guided by those values.
Islam means submission, asking that adherents surrender to Allah’s will and teachings. This as T&T is issuing a national sigh of resignation over individual and collective insecurity and an apparent incapacity to meaningfully respond by those institutions fashioned and funded to secure the population. But moments of greatest fear tend also to be moments of greatest faith. The strength of faith of the Muslim community, growing from a small group of believers into today’s fastest growing religion in the world, is a guiding light in these times.
Muslims around the world face a myriad of circumstances. Here in T&T, the profile of this traditional community is also changing. Youth restlessness and misdirection, we reckon, must feature in the community as indeed it features in all communities. As with Hindu, Christian and other faith-based collectives in the society, whether big or small on the national scale, our Muslim citizens are lending a hand in the rescue of the country by guiding those under their influence towards better selfhood. That is a valuable investment in the future of the Muslim community and the wider society.
And while we may not be inclined to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s view, in his Eid-ul-Fitr message, to reference the wrath of God as a pathway to justice, we do celebrate the benefits of practising the principles of universal brotherhood and embrace charity and compassion that are the essentials of the Islamic faith.
This newspaper extends Eid Mubarak to the Muslim community and all our readers.