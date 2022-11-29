A time to cooperate

Express Editorial : Daily

Yesterday’s return of the sun after days of unrelenting rain brought little relief to thousands still marooned by floods and cut off by landslides and collapsed roads. Many who were lucky enough to venture out ended up in gridlocked traffic for hours due to flood water on highways and byways.

Up to last night areas such as Penal, Bamboo #2, Mafeking Village, Kelly Village and many others were still under water while commuters using critical transportation routes such as the Uriah Butler Highway and main roads in South and Central were reduced to crawling for hours through flood water.

For many, it is going to be a long haul back to anything ­resembling normalcy. Coming on top of the heavy economic and psychological toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, the distress is too much for some. The heart-breaking interviews of families, especially mothers who are at their wit’s end describe a state of utter exhaustion and despair.

This disaster calls for a massive well-coordinated, integrated and effective response by the various State agencies mandated to provide relief and assistance to citizens in need. While communities all over the country have suffered flood damage, the brunt appears to have fallen on communities in constituencies represented by the Opposition United National Congress. In a situation where so many people are in desperate need, we hope the Government and Opposition will agree that the situation warrants putting aside their differences to mount a collaborative response to the problem. Between the central government and the political representatives on the ground, assistance can be fast-tracked to help people get back on their feet in the shortest possible time.

In this, civil society can be a powerful partner, as can be seen from the role NGOs have been playing throughout this disastrous period.

The most critical element in all of this, however, will be leader­ship. The scope of the challenge is huge, for in addition to the devastating impact on people and property, there is the massive task of addressing the infrastructural damage that will surely run into hundreds of million of dollars.

The Government has recently accessed loan funding for road repair and while its calculation may not have included the damage that occurred over the past week, it should have the financing to get the work started soon.

In this, the Government must adopt a far more rigorous process in selecting road contractors, given the revelations exposed by the floods about the quality of the road works on which the Ministry of Works has been signing off. Given the increased expectation of extreme weather events, T&T cannot afford sub-standard public works. Certainly, taxpayers cannot afford the waste of putting down roads in the dry season, only to see them collapse in the next rainy season. In rebuilding, we must build back smarter, stronger and better.

To achieve this, T&T must leave no room for corruption and the risk of contractors pocketing money that should be spent on delivering quality construction. Essential in this is strong procurement legislation and the introduction of effective laws on political financing.

While the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has engaged in ­humanitarian measures to support asylum seekers and refugees, they have been engaging in hostile rhetoric towards the asylum seekers and towards civil society and international organisations involved in the ­response. Civil society is also not allowed access to immigration detention and when persons are detained, they (civil society and international organisations) are not notified.

On Monday while out running errands, I experienced customer service at its worst and best. First my worst was at Flow, where the customer service manager refused to even listen to my problem and just billed without investigation.

Another worst was my attempt to make a report at the St James Police Station. My two-year-old was playing with the decorations on the Christmas tree. Five male officers came in at separate times, saw him and laughed, even spoke to him. Then there was a female officer who came and rudely informed me to control my toddler.

Floods and landslides—

https://www.recare-hub.eu/soil-threats/floods-and-landslides

How can it be prevented or remediated? Preserving vegetation, grasses and trees — Retaining water: reservoirs, dams, floodplains — Integrated river basin approach...

Just an excerpt above from Google. We are indeed experiencing terrible weather and this is happening every year now (not just a four-year pattern) and is predicted to get worse yearly.

The ongoing commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy in Trinidad and Tobago presents an opportunity for the families of the deceased workers to gain justice and closure about causes of the accident.

The entire population is also keen to probe possible negligence by State-owned Paria Trading Fuel Company and its subcontractor, LMCS. However, the CoE will prove to be an onerous burden on taxpayers. Moreover, the CoE does not replace the importance of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Police Service to render due diligence.

We must question the utility of this current CoE against the background of lofty societal expectations.