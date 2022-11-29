A time to cooperate

Yesterday’s return of the sun after days of unrelenting rain brought little relief to thousands still marooned by floods and cut off by landslides and collapsed roads. Many who were lucky enough to venture out ended up in gridlocked traffic for hours due to flood water on highways and byways.
Up to last night areas such as Penal, Bamboo #2, Mafeking Village, Kelly Village and many others were still under water while commuters using critical transportation routes such as the Uriah Butler Highway and main roads in South and Central were reduced to crawling for hours through flood water.
For many, it is going to be a long haul back to anything resembling normalcy. Coming on top of the heavy economic and psychological toll of the Covid-19 pandemic, the distress is too much for some. The heart-breaking interviews of families, especially mothers who are at their wit’s end describe a state of utter exhaustion and despair.
This disaster calls for a massive well-coordinated, integrated and effective response by the various State agencies mandated to provide relief and assistance to citizens in need. While communities all over the country have suffered flood damage, the brunt appears to have fallen on communities in constituencies represented by the Opposition United National Congress. In a situation where so many people are in desperate need, we hope the Government and Opposition will agree that the situation warrants putting aside their differences to mount a collaborative response to the problem. Between the central government and the political representatives on the ground, assistance can be fast-tracked to help people get back on their feet in the shortest possible time.
In this, civil society can be a powerful partner, as can be seen from the role NGOs have been playing throughout this disastrous period.
The most critical element in all of this, however, will be leadership. The scope of the challenge is huge, for in addition to the devastating impact on people and property, there is the massive task of addressing the infrastructural damage that will surely run into hundreds of million of dollars.
The Government has recently accessed loan funding for road repair and while its calculation may not have included the damage that occurred over the past week, it should have the financing to get the work started soon.
In this, the Government must adopt a far more rigorous process in selecting road contractors, given the revelations exposed by the floods about the quality of the road works on which the Ministry of Works has been signing off. Given the increased expectation of extreme weather events, T&T cannot afford sub-standard public works. Certainly, taxpayers cannot afford the waste of putting down roads in the dry season, only to see them collapse in the next rainy season. In rebuilding, we must build back smarter, stronger and better.
To achieve this, T&T must leave no room for corruption and the risk of contractors pocketing money that should be spent on delivering quality construction. Essential in this is strong procurement legislation and the introduction of effective laws on political financing.