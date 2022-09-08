A tour de force of leadership

By any standard, the reign of Queen Elizabeth II was a feat of extraordinary resilience and devotion to duty.
For all of 70 years, she epitomised the values that the United Kingdom requires of its head of state. Under her reign, the monarchy evolved just enough to acknowledge its recognition of change within the bounds of tradition. With the loss of an empire built from conquest, she softened the transition to a commonwealth of independent nations. Whatever turbulence whirled under the Crown, she kept calm and carried on.
She was the monarch the British needed. A willing subject to royal pageantry, she had an easy touch with the British rank and file and a good dose of common sense that appealed to her adoring fans. In the patchwork quilt of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II was the thread that held the pieces together.
Unlike her predecessors, her entire reign was conducted in the age of television, for which she had an intuitive understanding and appreciation. No matter how many cameras were around, she was unflappable and at ease. Without saying too many words, she was the great communicator of a particular idea of Britain—from her choice of wardrobe to manner of speech. In a world of swirling change, she was indeed Britain’s rock.
Outside of Britain, many observed her stamina with amazement as the decades flew by, wondering at the source of her energy and her apparent willingness to continue down to the end. Perhaps it had to do with the public commitment she made at age 21 when she pledged her life to the service of the people, asking for God’s help to make good her vow. Later, she would say that although made in her “salad days” when she was “green in judgment”, she did not regret nor would she retract one word of that vow.
Her death marks the end of an era. What lies ahead for Britain’s royal family and for Britain itself is to be revealed. The new King Charles III has proved himself to be a quite unique personality whose ascension to the throne is likely to mark the unfolding of a new and different era. In her final years, Queen Elizabeth II presided over a rising tide of change that spared no one, including her own family. Throughout her personal trials, the British public’s unquestionable love for her helped to blunt criticism to a degree that may never be afforded to another member of the royal family.
For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II muted the roaring rush of time that could sweep the past away. Whether that capacity is inherently within the family remains to be seen.
In nations like ours that were once colonies of Britain, there is still a generation that remembers Queen Elizabeth II as their Queen, too. For many of those born after Independence, she was a fascinating personality upon whom was thrust the duties of an empire and carried it with unflinching grace until the age of 96. Hers has been a remarkable tour de force of leadership.