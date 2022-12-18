A triumph of football

The 2022 edition of FIFA World Cup has again proven the enduring power of sport over politics.
For 120 minutes yesterday the world stood still as Argentina and France squared off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
A penalty goal by Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute put Argentina into the lead, sparking wild celebration throughout Argentina’s legion of fans around the world. By half-time it was beginning to look as if the Cup had already booked a one-way ticket to Buenos Aires with the score at 2-0 thanks to a second goal touched by Messi’s masterful boot and magnificently scored by the outstanding Angel Di Maria.
Mystified by their team’s lacklustre performance, supporters of France and its superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe went to the half-time break with a seeping dread. It was hard to believe that France had entered the World Cup as the reigning champion. At 2-0, the battle, billed as a showdown between Messi and Mbappe, seemed on course for a predictable outcome. With every passing moment of the second half seeming to seal Argentina’s hold on the World Cup, the outlook seemed foregone even if French hearts held to the hope that it wouldn’t be over until it was over. And then, in the 80th minute, with hope fading, Mbappe converted a penalty earned by Randal Kolo Muani into a goal. Argentina had hardly digested this when one minute later Mbappe struck with the equaliser that sent the world into a tailspin.
Suddenly, France was back in the game and Argentina was right back where they had started. With the promised showdown finally materialising, Messi and Mbappe went head to head, taking their teams to 3-3 with Mbappe entering the history books with a World Cup hat-trick, equalling the record set by the great Pele and equalled by Messi. The end when it came was decided on penalty shots in which Argentina bettered France when Montiel broke the Mbappe-Messi penalty deadlock with a rocketing shot into the net.
So thrilling was this finale that even French supporters could find honour in defeat and applaud the greatness of Messi who was finally being rewarded with a World Cup.
There were no superlatives precise enough to capture the roller-coaster excitement of this match, described by The New York Times chief football correspondent as “the most extraordinary final in the tournament’s history”.
On any scale of sheer football satisfaction, this Qatar FIFA World Cup that was so beset by financial, geopolitical and cultural controversy, absolutely delivered. Spiced with historical firsts from the beginning when Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening match and peppered with the stunning unpredictability exemplified by Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 defeat of eventual champs Argentina, Japan’s 1-0 defeat of powerhouse Germany and the defeat of Portugal by both South Korea and Morocco, Qatar World Cup 2022 kept hundreds of millions of fans glued to their seats. In a world torn by divisiveness, the beautiful game once again succeeded in uniting the world, making football the real winner.