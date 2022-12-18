A triumph of football

Daily Express Editorial

The 2022 edition of FIFA World Cup has again proven the enduring power of sport over politics.

For 120 minutes yesterday the world stood still as Argentina and France squared off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

A penalty goal by Lionel Messi in the 23rd minute put Argentina into the lead, sparking wild celebration throughout Argentina’s legion of fans around the world. By half-time it was beginning to look as if the Cup had already booked a one-way ticket to Buenos Aires with the score at 2-0 thanks to a second goal touched by Messi’s masterful boot and magnificently scored by the outstanding Angel Di Maria.

Mystified by their team’s lacklustre performance, supporters of France and its superstar footballer Kylian Mbappe went to the half-time break with a seeping dread. It was hard to believe that France had entered the World Cup as the reigning champion. At 2-0, the battle, billed as a showdown between Messi and Mbappe, seemed on course for a predictable outcome. With every passing moment of the second half seeming to seal Argentina’s hold on the World Cup, the outlook seemed foregone even if French hearts held to the hope that it wouldn’t be over until it was over. And then, in the 80th minute, with hope fading, Mbappe converted a penalty earned by Randal Kolo Muani into a goal. Argentina had hardly digested this when one minute later Mbappe struck with the equaliser that sent the world into a tailspin.

Suddenly, France was back in the game and Argentina was right back where they had started. With the promised showdown finally materialising, Messi and Mbappe went head to head, taking their teams to 3-3 with Mbappe entering the history books with a World Cup hat-trick, equalling the record set by the great Pele and equalled by Messi. The end when it came was decided on penalty shots in which Argentina bettered France when Montiel broke the Mbappe-Messi penalty deadlock with a rocketing shot into the net.

So thrilling was this finale that even French supporters could find honour in defeat and applaud the greatness of Messi who was finally being rewarded with a World Cup.

There were no superlatives precise enough to capture the roller-coaster excitement of this match, described by The New York Times chief football correspondent as “the most extraordinary final in the tournament’s history”.

On any scale of sheer football satisfaction, this Qatar FIFA World Cup that was so beset by financial, geopolitical and cultural controversy, absolutely delivered. Spiced with historical firsts from the beginning when Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening match and peppered with the stunning unpredictability exemplified by Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 defeat of eventual champs Argentina, Japan’s 1-0 defeat of powerhouse Germany and the defeat of Portugal by both South Korea and Morocco, Qatar World Cup 2022 kept hundreds of millions of fans glued to their seats. In a world torn by divisiveness, the beautiful game once again succeeded in uniting the world, making football the real winner.

Crime's gender difference

Crime’s gender difference

Interviewer: So, it seems you want to do this again, where I am interviewing you, the writer of this column, and yet we are the same person. You did it to introduce Beematie last time. Are you doing a next Beematie again?

JP: No, there is no Beematie this time. Just you interviewing me.

Interviewer: What is the ­focus? There must be some specific ­topic you want to address again, and using this style to reinforce.

Very good start for Erla Christopher

With one statement, carried on the front page of the Express on Saturday morning, acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher instilled more confidence in the leadership of the TTPS in her one week in office than McDonald Jacob has done in his 14 or so months at the helm.

HIV—positive, private, protected

In the last 18 months, at least eight persons who mean a lot to me have trusted me with the knowledge that they are HIV-positive.

Five of them found out their status within this period and in three cases I was the first person they shared this news with. I think quite often about how Trinidad and Tobago can do better to improve our social, political and economic environment as it relates to both HIV prevention and care.

Celebrate Francine’s legacy

I was saddened to learn of the passing of talented calypsonian Singing Francine (Francine Edwards).

Today, her well-known Christmas songs such as “Hooray, Hurrah”, “Parang Parang”, “I Love Christmas”, “Christmas is Love”, “Caribbean Christmas” and “Ay Ay Maria” continue to bring joy to people everywhere.

Ifa/Orisa representation lacking

I write with a deep sense of concern at the seeming absence of any Ifa/Orisa representation at the recently held National Day of Prayer. The road to recognition and visibility for this spirituality clearly has a long way to go. Let us not forget that African spirituality was deliberately targeted for demonisation in the process of the dehumanisation of the African during enslavement and colonialism.