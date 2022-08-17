W e extend a warm Trinbagonian welcome to President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, President Chan Santokhi of Suriname and Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados. As a tangible outcome of the Inaugural Caricom Agri Investment Forum and Expo in Guyana three months ago, their presence here for the sequel is an indication of their commitment.
Caricom’s goal of achieving a 25-per cent reduction in food imports by 2025 is not simply a desirable goal, but a matter of survival in a region buffeted by the impact of soaring fuel prices, global shortages of imported Caribbean staples, fertilisers needed in agriculture and grains on which the region’s animal and poultry industries depend.
Added to this is the climate emergency which is wreaking havoc around the world with record-breaking heat waves, destructive wild fires and flooding. Periods of extended drought have transformed once-productive acreages into dust bowls. Lakes and rivers that supply water to humans and crops, and are used for transporting goods and people, are drying up with shocking speed.
For the Caribbean, when it comes to food, climate change adaptation must mean that we grow what we eat, and eat what we grow. It’s as simple as that. And yet, it is not. In the particular case of Trinidad and Tobago, de-linking from historical patterns of trade has so far proven to be almost impossible due to rigid consumptions patterns historically biased towards imported goods, the embedding of the old commission agency system into the structure of the economy, the absence of a local content policy and a coherent framework for harnessing the potential of the small and medium enterprise sector.
Yet, we must find a way, or have a way imposed upon us.
At this moment of real anxiety, Caricom is lucky to have progressive leadership within its ranks. The St Barnabas Accord struck between Guyana and Barbados pointed a way to structuring partnerships based on competitive advantages. While Trinidad and Tobago was initially slow off the mark, it is now fully on board, as is evident by its hosting of this week’s Agri Investment Forum and Expo II.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has raised the possibility of an investment in sea transport for products and people linked to agricultural supplies in Guyana and Roraima in Brazil.
Taken together this package of initiatives is the single most exciting prospect for stimulating agricultural production for regional consumption and export to have ever come out of Caricom. What is clearly making the difference is political will, the lack of which has consistently undermined regional initiatives.
Today, Presidents Ali and Santokhi, whose countries are on a steep learning curve regarding the global energy business, are scheduled to visit an industrial plant at Point Lisas. While there, Dr Ali is also expected to visit a high-tech agro-processing operation.
To all visiting dignitaries we say make time to enjoy the best of T&T’s cuisine and culture, and when you get behind closed doors, seize the chance to take a leap of faith in the Caribbean and its people. We are all depending on you.
Caricom’s goal of achieving a 25-per cent reduction in food imports by 2025 is not simply a desirable goal, but a matter of survival in a region buffeted by the impact of soaring fuel prices, global shortages of imported Caribbean staples, fertilisers needed in agriculture and grains on which the region’s animal and poultry industries depend.
Added to this is the climate emergency which is wreaking havoc around the world with record-breaking heat waves, destructive wild fires and flooding. Periods of extended drought have transformed once-productive acreages into dust bowls. Lakes and rivers that supply water to humans and crops, and are used for transporting goods and people, are drying up with shocking speed.
For the Caribbean, when it comes to food, climate change adaptation must mean that we grow what we eat, and eat what we grow. It’s as simple as that. And yet, it is not. In the particular case of Trinidad and Tobago, de-linking from historical patterns of trade has so far proven to be almost impossible due to rigid consumptions patterns historically biased towards imported goods, the embedding of the old commission agency system into the structure of the economy, the absence of a local content policy and a coherent framework for harnessing the potential of the small and medium enterprise sector.
Yet, we must find a way, or have a way imposed upon us.
At this moment of real anxiety, Caricom is lucky to have progressive leadership within its ranks. The St Barnabas Accord struck between Guyana and Barbados pointed a way to structuring partnerships based on competitive advantages. While Trinidad and Tobago was initially slow off the mark, it is now fully on board, as is evident by its hosting of this week’s Agri Investment Forum and Expo II.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has raised the possibility of an investment in sea transport for products and people linked to agricultural supplies in Guyana and Roraima in Brazil.
Taken together this package of initiatives is the single most exciting prospect for stimulating agricultural production for regional consumption and export to have ever come out of Caricom. What is clearly making the difference is political will, the lack of which has consistently undermined regional initiatives.
Today, Presidents Ali and Santokhi, whose countries are on a steep learning curve regarding the global energy business, are scheduled to visit an industrial plant at Point Lisas. While there, Dr Ali is also expected to visit a high-tech agro-processing operation.
To all visiting dignitaries we say make time to enjoy the best of T&T’s cuisine and culture, and when you get behind closed doors, seize the chance to take a leap of faith in the Caribbean and its people. We are all depending on you.