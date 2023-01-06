Accounting for Carnival expenditure

THERE is little doubt that Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival generates a great deal of revenue.
In an analysis of 2020 Carnival—the pre-Lenten celebration having been cancelled in 2021 and downsized in 2022—the Central Statistical Office recorded 37,861 visitors to T&T, estimating they spent a total of $458.12 million.
Carnival benefits fete promoters, top soca artistes, bandleaders, hotels and guest houses, airlines, caterers, producers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, manufacturers of snacks and food, as well as the hundreds of vendors who locate themselves outside events and on the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
While it is quite appropriate that Carnival puts money in the pockets of companies and individuals throughout the country, the one entity whose benefit from Carnival is not at all closely related to its contribution is the Government.
Year after year, chairpersons of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) approach the Government with requests for subventions to manage the State-sponsored Carnival events.
It is rare that the NCC makes public the breakdown of expenditure so that taxpayers can all evaluate whether or not the public funds involved are being spent wisely and with value for money in mind.
The opacity of the NCC’s planned expenditure of the $147-million allocation for this year’s “Mother of All Carnivals” is in contravention of the act that established the Commission.
The NCC Act, at Section 21 (1) states: “The Commission shall prepare in such form as the Minister with responsibility for Finance directs, estimates of income and expenditure of the Commission for each financial year...”
At Section 21 (2), the NCC Act directs: “The Minister (of Culture) shall lay the budget as approved by him and the Minister with responsibility for Finance before Parliament within 14 days of the approval...”
So, the law is that NCC has a legal obligation to provide estimates of income and expenditure to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, and Mr Mitchell has a legal obligation to ensure that that budget is laid in Parliament within 14 days of its approval.
If neither the Commission nor the minister with responsibility for culture is in compliance with the NCC Act on the issue of the submission of a budget to Parliament, it is not surprising that there appears to be so little respect for accountability and transparency in the use of public funds for Carnival.
The NCC is also required, by Section 24 of the act, to “keep proper accounts and records of the transactions and affairs of the Commission”... and is obligated, as well, to submit a financial statement in respect of a financial year to the Minister (of Culture) “no later than three months after the close of the financial year. The Minister then has a responsibility to lay a copy of the financial statement in Parliament within one month of its receipt”.
The Parliament’s website has copies of the Auditor General’s reports on NCC for 2005, 2006 and 2007. Those reports were all signed by the Auditor General, Mr Majeed Ali, on March 8, 2019.
In all three of those reports, Mr Ali wrote a disclaimer of opinion, which means he could not certify the accuracy of the NCC’s accounts. That is not at all surprising given the fact, as noted by the Auditor General, that the following records and documents were not produced for the 2006 audit: “A fixed asset register, a schedule of fixed assets, a remittance register, cash book, bank statements, bank reconciliation statements, a schedule of prepayments, VAT returns, an aged payable list, a schedule of accruals, releases file, a schedule of gate receipts, duplicate receipt books, pre-printed ticket listings, records of tickets printed and records of ticket sales.”
This is clearly an unsatisfactory state of affairs.