This is no time for the Commissioner of Police to be thin-skinned about media reporting.
Certainly not when the murder rate is galloping towards a new record high; not when the country is facing a deadly explosion of gang warfare; and not when marauding gangs of bandits are on the hunt, night and day, looking for easy and vulnerable prey.
Our best advice to Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is to focus on the job at hand and find some way to demonstrate that she has what it takes to lead the country out of the crisis of crime.
This is the job for which she signed up when she put in her application for the position of Commissioner of Police. While we recognise that she has only been in office for a mere five months, she would have known that she was stepping into an intensely challenging situation that required her to be ready to act. Clearly, she herself believed this when she told a Joint Select Committee of Parliament that she would deliver a reduction in murders by June. Well, June has come and gone with murders now outpacing last year’s figures. Yesterday murders stood at 306, as against 292 for the comparable period last year.
Thanks to the proliferation of CCTV cameras, the public receives a round-the-clock feed of the murders and acts of arson, banditry and general violence taking place across the country. However, even with the shocking killings routinely captured on video, yesterday’s attack in Second Caledonia, Morvant, marked a new low. At the very least, we hope these videos have been viewed and studied by Commissioner Harewood-Christopher, the Prime Minister and his Minister of National Security because they need to experience the helplessness and hopelessness the rest of us are feeling as we confront a tidal wave of crime. There was no mistaking the impunity with which the group of about ten men, some brandishing guns, brazenly descended on the Morvant home and firebombed it in broad daylight.
Before the Government again pitches an amendment of the Bail Act as a solution to this problem, we would like to point out that this latest round of gang warfare is reportedly being orchestrated from behind the prison walls where gang leaders are somehow still managing to call the shots.
By now, the Commissioner should have already moved to shut down this latest explosion of terror in Second Caledonia, recognising that to delay action is to seal the fate of people in the affected communities.
Another priority matter she must address is the relentless invasion of homes. The reports of families, including the elderly, being attacked and beaten, sometimes to death, are simply heart-breaking. No one, regardless of their financial status, is safe from bandits who are bent on taking anything and everything they can get from those at their mercy.
As for the Government, it cannot wash its hand of the responsibility for the safety and security of the people and nation. This is the number one duty of any government. Denial and distraction are no solution for a problem that demands a serious and urgent national response.