Act now on prison threats

There are no words to describe the horror of that baby girl screaming and dashing hither thither, her mind blown by the violence that had cut down her Daddy as he held her hand on the pavement.
In the flash of a gunshot, the security of her world was blasted to pieces. Just when we think there is no threshold of inhumanity left to be crossed, the criminals in our midst prove us wrong.
To hear now from both Prison Commissioner Dennis Pulchan and the Prison Officers Association (POA) that Monday’s murder of prison officer Nigel Jones and that of his colleague Trevor Serrette who had been killed three days before, were not random but the opening salvos of a plan by prisoners to assassinate 13 officers by Christmas is shocking and demands an urgent and high-level response.
We urge the government to treat seriously with the reports of Commissioner Pulchan and the POA seriously. With two officers already murdered within the past five days, there is no room for second-guessing here.
It is evident from the manner in which Officer Jones was killed, in broad daylight on a busy street, that the criminals involved have no fear of law enforcement and are operating with complete confidence that there is no resistance standing in the way of imposing their will, either from the police service or the public.
There’s a certain irony to Commissioner Pulchan’s statement that the hits are being organised by inmates held in the Wayne Jackson Building which was named in honour of the murdered Superintendent Jackson who was reportedly felled by a shot called from behind prison walls.
The murders of officers Jones and Serrette raise troubling questions about the status of the much-touted collaboration between the Police and Prison Services to protect prison officers, the monitoring and supervision of prisoners at the Prison Service, the quality of the intelligence operations, the management and response to such intelligence and the protection provided to officers who have to deal with hardened criminals.
The joint police-prison initiative was announced three years ago in the immediate aftermath of Supt Jackson’s murder in October 2018. Back then National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the establishment of an inter-agency task force to work along with the prison service on investigations while promising to take a bill to parliament within three months to increase the punishment for persons convicted of killing or injuring law enforcement officers.
At the same time, the heads of the TTPS and the Prison Service held discussions following which then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith conducted a high profile walk-through of the Maximum Security Prison with a specialised unit of officers, all decked in black and carrying some big guns. The TTPS subsequently announced that the exercise was conducted to identify locations within the Maximum Security Prison where police officers could be deployed.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must disclose the status of this initiative.
Ultimately, however, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council, must move urgently to address the POA’s concerns and eliminate the risk of yet another officer being killed.