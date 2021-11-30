Act now on prison threats

Express Editorial : Daily

There are no words to describe the horror of that baby girl screaming and dashing hither thither, her mind blown by the violence that had cut down her Daddy as he held her hand on the pavement.

In the flash of a gunshot, the security of her world was blasted to pieces. Just when we think there is no threshold of inhumanity left to be crossed, the criminals in our midst prove us wrong.

To hear now from both Prison Commissioner Dennis Pulchan and the Prison Officers Association (POA) that Monday’s murder of prison officer Nigel Jones and that of his colleague Trevor Serrette who had been killed three days before, were not random but the opening salvos of a plan by prisoners to assassinate 13 officers by Christmas is shocking and demands an urgent and high-level response.

We urge the government to treat seriously with the reports of Commissioner Pulchan and the POA seriously. With two officers already murdered within the past five days, there is no room for second-guessing here.

It is evident from the manner in which Officer Jones was killed, in broad daylight on a busy street, that the criminals involved have no fear of law enforcement and are operating with complete confidence that there is no resistance standing in the way of imposing their will, either from the police service or the public.

There’s a certain irony to Commissioner Pulchan’s statement that the hits are being organised by inmates held in the Wayne Jackson Building which was named in honour of the murdered Superintendent Jackson who was reportedly felled by a shot called from behind prison walls.

The murders of officers Jones and Serrette raise troubling questions about the status of the much-touted collaboration between the Police and Prison Services to protect prison officers, the monitoring and supervision of prisoners at the Prison Service, the quality of the intelligence operations, the management and response to such intelligence and the protection provided to officers who have to deal with hardened criminals.

The joint police-prison initiative was announced three years ago in the immediate aftermath of Supt Jackson’s murder in October 2018. Back then National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the establishment of an inter-agency task force to work along with the prison service on investigations while promising to take a bill to parliament within three months to increase the punishment for persons convicted of killing or injuring law enforcement officers.

At the same time, the heads of the TTPS and the Prison Service held discussions following which then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith conducted a high profile walk-through of the Maximum Security Prison with a specialised unit of officers, all decked in black and carrying some big guns. The TTPS subsequently announced that the exercise was conducted to identify locations within the Maximum Security Prison where police officers could be deployed.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds must disclose the status of this initiative.

Ultimately, however, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as head of the National Security Council, must move urgently to address the POA’s concerns and eliminate the risk of yet another officer being killed.

Stephen McClashie shoots straight, without even trying. He is comfortable in his skin.

He appears not to be constrained by possible consequences of his matter of fact manner. He doesn’t stumble. As Minister of Labour, he is a member of the ill-fated National Tripartite Advisory Committee. He seems to think that the trade unions have a case for walking out on the body. He thinks they ought to feel confident that their participation should have an impact on government policy on related matters.

Pandemics will thrive as long as inequalities do

As the world embarks on a third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot forget that we are also on the cusp of the fifth decade of the AIDS pandemic.

The continued spread of these two viruses lays bare stark social, health, legal and economic inequalities faced by vulnerable communities across the globe —with untold consequences for millions of women and girls in particular.

To all of the persons who want Covid vaccines to be made mandatory, I honestly hope that someone will be held liable if persons suffer adverse effects or worse yet die as a result of the vaccination.

As far as the whole truth about this pandemic and ways of overcoming it is concerned, something’s definitely lacking somewhere.

When it was first declared in early 2020, it was soon followed by a number of different vaccines, giving us (globally) the impression that this would soon be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, none of the vaccines has been 100 per cent effective in getting rid of the virus. And to make matters worse, this virus keeps mutating seemingly to overcome every newly produced vaccine.