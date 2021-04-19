The news that the highly transmissible Brazilian Covid-19 variant has been detected in this country adds new urgency to the need to raise our defences against this virus.
Of all the variants in this part of the world, the Brazilian P1 is the most worrisome because it is twice as contagious as previous variants and has a mutation that seems to help it evade antibodies from prior infection or the vaccine.
How long this variant has been here, and what role, if any, it is playing in the current spike in cases, is not known, but its presence in the midst of a surge makes the challenge much tougher. No one should wait for a signal from the Government to double down on their defences.
The risk of the Brazilian variant arriving on our shores was always high given the large swathe of unpatrolled areas along the southern coast of Trinidad. The fact that the latest spike originated in “Deep South”, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley noted, raises the question of whether it might have landed via this route.
This newspaper has repeatedly warned about the dangers of the “open back door” which makes a mockery of the claim that T&T’s borders are closed. While our airports and sea ports are closed to all but those approved for entry, long stretches from the south-western tip of Icacos to Moruga and Guayaguayare in the east are open to illegal entry. This fact probably explains the mystery of how a country whose borders have been closed for over a year could still fall victim to a new wave of Covid-19 infection.
The southern border has always been the weak link in the national Covid-19 defence plan. Knowing this, and recognising how easily the Brazilian variant could travel to Venezuela and hitch a ride to Trinidad in an unsuspecting immigrant, south Trinidad should be a priority region for testing, treatment, vaccination and public awareness.
Just a week ago, following the police killing of an Icacos fisherman, residents openly defended their involvement in contraband trade with Venezuela on the grounds of State neglect. It would be interesting to know how many Icacos residents have taken the vaccine.
With public health considerations once again weighing heavily in the balance, the Government now has some tough decisions to make. Facing similar circumstances, some countries have returned to hard lockdowns in order to disrupt Covid-19 transmission and bring case numbers under control. This was the case here following the explosion of cases fuelled by the August 10 general election. It took the health authorities roughly three months to get to the point where some public health regulations could be relaxed.
The recent rapid dramatic increase in hospital occupancy is deeply worrying. In the past week alone, the number of persons hospitalised with Covid-19 jumped by 37 per cent. Left unchecked, viral spread at an exponential rate could threaten the national health system with disastrous consequences for all.
What is needed is a package of strategic measures that will achieve the highest public health returns at the lowest cost to the economy. Lives and livelihoods are depending on the Government getting this right.