Act of unnecessary trauma

The Commissioner of State Lands and the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) must account for the actions that triggered the ugly scenes that played out in Crown Point, Tobago, yesterday.
The images of a tearful family being forcefully evicted from their home, with their belongings jumbled into black garbage bags and cardboard boxes stacked at the roadside were shocking in the brutality displayed. Worse were the optics of the eviction being conducted by employees of Chinese contractor China Railway Construction Ltd.
Evictions are always highly emotional situations. Even when conducted within the law, it is painful to watch families being thrown out of their homes. In this case, however, the matter was not only actively before the court, but involved members of a settled community of long-standing residency with an emotional investment in having contributed to building the area.
In condemning the eviction as “high-class wickedness”, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine tapped into the sense of revulsion that many would have felt in watching the situation unfold live on social media.
The requirement now is for the authority responsible for giving the eviction instruction while the matter was before the court to explain its decision. No doubt Nidco and China Railway are anxious and impatient to get on with the $1.2 billion expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport. However, short-circuiting the process in this manner unnecessarily inflames the situation, and could end up costing the project more by further extending the delay.
The State’s record in managing compulsory acquisitions of land occupied by communities over generations is far from outstanding. Invariably, the exercise gets to the point where time runs out, imperilling the construction budget and schedule, resulting in forceful action against residents, as occurred yesterday. Cost overruns and accrual of additional interest charges are burdensome for the State and, by extension, taxpayers. However, in the case of the affected residents of Crown Point, Nidco’s negotiation of compensation for acquired properties is only half the job. The other half is the satisfactory resettlement of residents.
Yesterday, one resident who said she had reluctantly accepted what she considered an inadequate compensation figure declared that she was ready to build because her family of nine could not live in an apartment for any extended period. Her dilemma, however, was that she was offered relocation land in an area without water and electricity.
This is not an uncommon experience among people whose lands are compulsorily acquired by the State with a promised package of financial compensation and relocation to some other house or piece of land. Having accepted financial compensation, residents can find themselves facing eviction without a house ready for them to move into, or land with the necessary infrastructure for building.
Faced with the traumatic scenes in Crown Point yesterday, the Tobago House of Assembly responded with commendable speed and sensitivity in securing interim accommodation for the evicted family while exploring available housing options for all those affected.
A little compassion will always go a long way.