Act on John report

The report by retired Justice Stanley John draws fresh attention to the approval of licences for firearms users and dealers during the tenure of former commissioner of police Gary Griffith as well as the operations of the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Many of the concerns raised in this report regarding licence approvals under a system introduced by Griffith, are not new. Indeed, they had been brought to public attention in an extensive investigative series by this newspaper. Yet, not only had the PolSC failed to initiate an investigation but had proceeded to give Griffith a high performance rating, ultimately recommending him as its top candidate for the position of Commissioner with a second three-year contract.
Let us not forget that it was only the highly controversial intervention by a still un-named high public official that pre-empted the PolSC’s final list of candidates being sent to Parliament by the President as it was immediately withdrawn.
While the John report provides much fodder for debate and public speculation, the accountability failures of the PolSC over the period of Griffith’s tenure and in carrying out its responsibility for recruiting a Commissioner of Police when his contract ended last August are not matters that can be properly or even usefully addressed in the court of public opinion.
However, now that the report has found its way into the public domain, the question is what, if anything, is to come of it?
If one were to judge from the past, the cynical answer to that question would be nothing. T&T has too many examples of burning public issues being left to die natural deaths to expect this one to be treated any differently. That is, unless, the issue enters a court of law and begins to move to the slow grind of the justice system where everything, including the John report could be subject to challenge.
Having been commissioned by the PolSC, the responsibility for this report now falls to the team under chairman, Justice Judith Jones (retired). Having already decided to ditch the merit list of CoP candidates inherited from the Seepersad commission, the PolSC may conclude that the report is irrelevant to the task ahead unless Griffith re-applies for the job. Alternatively, the commission could pass the report to Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for a full-scale police investigation or send it to the President and the National Security Council which had brought the allegations about a racket involving FULs to the attention of the Seepersad-led PolSC in the first place. As chairman of the NSC, it could then fall to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to determine the way forward.
It would be tragic if the fate of the John report is to join the large collection of unactioned reports collecting dust on some shelf. It has raised too many concerns about the operations of the critical institution of the TTPS to be allowed to just fade into history. Having opened up a can of worms, the PolSC must ensure that everything is done to ensure that it is taken all the way to a final outcome.
Justice and public trust in the police service require it.