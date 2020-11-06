It is a sign of welcome optimism that even in this era of depressed hope for economic revival in many parts of the country, discussion is taking place around ambitions for the long-hoped-for San Fernando Waterfront Project.
Business leaders are on record in recent weeks about what seems like more prolonged depression in the country’s second city. San Fernando, like other parts of the country’s economic hubs, has been clamouring for greater sensitivity among the political directorate on the need for the wheels of economic activity to keep churning, while the country manages against further entrenchment of Covid-19 among the population.
On top of, and alongside this, has been the suspension of hope built up around prospects for resumed activity at the Pointe-a-Pierre Refinery. Its closure two years ago has contributed significantly to a state of affairs which is driving the search for alternative activity in and around San Fernando. Negative developments surrounding the serial closure of plants in the Pt Lisas petrochemicals enclave have also added their bit to depress hopes and spirits.
With the approach of the general election in early August, there was renewal of the conversations concerning the long-heralded plans for a San Fernando Waterfront Project. However, what appeared to be gaps in the understanding between public officials and other stakeholder groups, including the San Fernando fishermen, made for less than acceptable progress on this front.
But as if struggling to “keep hope alive” for a turnaround in this city, the Attorney General has asked citizens to rally around a new plan for “rejuvenation”. In his capacity as Member of Parliament for San Fernando West, the AG has sought to eschew what he has described as the culture of “analysis paralysis” to one in which “implementation” must now be made key in moving forward.
In what is essentially a restatement of cherished desires, Mr Al-Rawi has placed the Waterfront Project at the centre of a plan for a new “South City” in the making. This calls for, among other features, space for hotels, fishing facilities, a promised new water taxi terminal, accommodation for Coast Guard and Customs operations, a new Plaza San Carlos historic district, transformation of Lady Hailes Avenue and significant upgrading of Skinner Park.
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago has been designated as the agency which will drive this activity to the point of completion and realisation and, it has been established that Cabinet has allocated $1billion to move the projects forward. Private sector involvement is also being invited.
Anticipating the need to address real expectations from persons and interests on the ground, the MP for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, has pledged that 40 per cent of the unskilled labour requirements will come from the area. His pledge includes that city contractors will be kept in the loop to make certain their timely participation in related activities.
While this agenda is a welcome signal of the overall need for the maintenance of optimism across the society in these socially and economically depressed times, it cannot be just a new round of boosterism.
Too much has gone on regarding plans, pledges and hopes for physical upliftment that will itself create a new spirit of civic and community pride among San Fernandians, without much on the ground to show for it. The moment is here now for tangible evidence that will match these latest statements of intent.