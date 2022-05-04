Action long overdue

Despite the shock, anger and even threats of legal action generated by the findings of the investigation into conditions at children’s community homes and child support centres, no one who has been following the news or is involved with children’s institutions can plead complete ignorance about their abusive conditions. As someone said, although shocking, the findings do not come as a shock.
This newspaper is not as sanguine as others about the task force announced by the Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy. We will wait to see what difference it makes. The fact that all the members are drawn from Government ministries and entities which bear some degree of responsibility for children in State care is reason enough for pessimism. Had these bodies been doing their jobs in relation to these children, the abuse turned up in the investigation by the Justice Jones committee would not have occurred in the first place.
Minister Webster-Roy’s declared heartbreak over the findings is a human reaction, but as the minister responsible for children’s affairs for almost seven years, she has to explain how and why this situation could have gone unnoticed and unattended by her and her office. We find it difficult to accept that she was completely oblivious to the multiple reports of abuse and the conditions at some of these homes.
Some of the recommendations, such as the call to suspend the operations of a children’s home in East Trinidad, do not require input from the task force, but action by the Children’s Authority. This begs the question of whether, having received the report in December, Minister Webster-Roy raised any of the report’s very urgent issues with the Children’s Authority. Given the serious nature of some of the findings, including allegations of criminal acts of physical and sexual abuse, we cannot believe that the minister would have been sitting on the report for five months.
As Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, we expect PM Dr Keith Rowley to call for a full report from her.
Given the fact that the report was submitted to the minister all of five months ago, in December, one would have expected her to be ready to announce the names of the members of the task force when she made a statement on the report in Parliament on Friday. The fact that the public was given no information on the identities of the members of the task force and the level of authority each has, smacks of a lack of planning.
Nonetheless, Minister Webster-Roy has promised that the task force will deliver a work plan within six weeks, which works out to mid-June, to ensure the implementation of the committee’s recommendations. This would suggest that the Government has accepted all the recommendations.
While we are relieved to learn the Government has allocated a budget of $126 million to implement the committee’s recommendations, we cannot help but wonder how a more timely disbursement of funding might have spared the children the horrible and tragic experiences, including murder, outlined in the report.