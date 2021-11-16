Action, not old talk

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could choose to walk back on his statement about an expected resurgence of criminal activity now that the economy is reopening. However, it would not alter the fact that it is occurring before our eyes. With gang-related and other murders now galloping, Minister Hinds should be spending less time abusing the media and provoking political kuchoor on social media, and more time on the work of securing the nation.
Even though he might not like how it translated in print, Minister Hinds was right to anticipate a rise in criminal activity as the economy opens up. Common sense would suggest that as lockdown conditions are eased, the gangs that had been forced underground by the closure of borders and businesses, and hobbled by the state of emergency would be hustling to recoup their losses, secure their criminal enterprises and, where possible, move in on the territory of weaker rivals.
However, more important than this obvious observation was Minister Hinds’ assurance that “we are making preparations for that.” On Monday when this newspaper sought details of the preparation, his office said those were operational details on which the minister would not comment. In other words, the public must accept Minister Hinds’ word and rest assured that its protection is safely in his hands.
Yesterday, 48 hours after he offering such reassurance, five more murders were recorded. On Tuesday night, a shootout between gangs in Tunapuna was so intense that police counted close to 150 spent bullets on the scene. It was a wonder that only one life was lost.
Clearly, if the police and the Ministry of National Security have a plan, the criminals either don’t know about it or couldn’t care less. When gangs could roam freely, brazenly brandishing high-powered rifles on the streets at just after 9 p.m., it should be clear to the police that they do not even feature as a risk factor.
Anticipating this development, this newspaper had been urging the TTPS to use the lockdown period to deal with gangs, fearing a post-lockdown explosion and escalation of gang-related crime.
As the resurgence of gang killings demonstrates, the police made no headway and, as if that were not bad enough, the public is again being asked to believe, in the face of all evidence to the contrary, that the TTPS and Minister Hinds have it all in hand.
We regret to say that there is little if anything in Fitzgerald Hinds’ ministerial record to assure us of anything. After 26 years in politics, if he intends to demonstrate that he has the mettle for the job then he should get serious, buckle down and figure out how the Ministry of National Security could improve its performance in making the nation more secure.
Now that the Police Service Commission has a full complement, its commissioners should roll up their sleeves and get down to the task of holding the current TTPS leadership to account while moving swiftly to complete the process for recruiting a new Commissioner of Police.
With the criminals poised to get the upper hand, this is no time for old talk.