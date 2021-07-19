Action plan for the poor

Yesterday’s tumble in global markets signals the growing anxiety of a world spooked by the new surge in infections which is being propelled by the highly infectious Delta variant. Investors who were only just regaining confidence in the recovery of the global economy are now fleeing the market.
Even if T&T manages to escape the Delta variant, the economic uncertainty being fuelled by it will further affect the already troubled outlook for the national economy.
We can therefore expect more people to fall below the poverty line and more of those who have been holding on to be pushed to the margins. In such an environment, the Government must rethink its expenditure priorities and focus on a coherent and sustained response to growing poverty instead of relying on ad hoc responses such as one-off grants.
As Prof Rhoda Reddock pointed out in the Sunday Express, this is not a job that the Government can simply farm out to NGOs. It is in fact the number one national priority which must be tackled with all the resources available to the State.
Prof Reddock’s comment on the disconnect between the Government and the people is on point. This is the source of the breakdown of the social support systems which has left the State groping in the dark as it confronts an unexpected avalanche of demand for food, shelter and other assistance.
As representatives who are assumed to be more connected to people on the ground, Members of Parliament and local government representatives should be drafted into the process of developing this plan. In this regard, MP Rushton Paray has set the pace in creating an integrated constituency response through the Mayaro Covid-19 Action Task Force. Co-ordinated through the MP’s constituency office, Mayaro has mobilised and organised all its resources, including available professional services, into a single, united force against Covid-19. The Mayaro Task Force has become a central entity for information gathering and dissemination and an avenue through which needs and resources are identified and matched. It is a model that Parliament and its MPs should consider for application across the nation.
One example of the disconnect at the level of the central government was evident at the weekend when the Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs published over 500 names of people who had presumably applied for but not collected their social support grants. Hopefully, these persons will see the ad and proceed to collect their payments. However, on the chance that they do not see it, the ministry should co-opt MPs in helping to locate these persons. Anyone who has applied for a grant should be assumed to need the money urgently.
This is a time for all MPs to make themselves useful to the people they represent and are expected to serve. As public officials with guaranteed salaries and enviable perks, they are among the lucky, if not necessarily the deserving ones.
Unless they are completely out of touch with their constituents, they must be seeing the devastation on families. They need to stand up and help their constituents. Political finger-pointing may be spicy but it does not put food on the table of the poor.