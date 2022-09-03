Address textbooks dilemma

The Ministry of Education, schools and teachers should work together to help families cushion the blow of inflation.
With the value of family incomes eroded by higher prices, salary cuts and job losses, parents are feeling the stress of meeting the cost of books, especially those with several school-age children. As this newspaper reported yesterday, the cost of purchasing books for a Form One pupil alone is over $3,000. For some families, $3,000 could cover anywhere from one to three months’ food or rent.
Unable to afford all the books on their children’s lists, parents are choosing which to buy now or later. This would mean some pupils might not have the required texts until well into the term—assuming they get them at all.
While families are feeling the book list squeeze, the Ministry of Education is giving no indication of any awareness of the problem or relief to come. Responding to a similar situation in 2015, the ministry had intervened, albeit late in the 2015-2016 school year, by increasing access to the Textbook Programme through which books are loaned at no charge, or rented. Again in 2019, then-minister Anthony Garcia announced there would be no change of textbooks requiring the purchase of new editions.
The issue of new editions has been a perennial source of anger and annoyance among parents who have to shell out money for new editions with what many consider to be minimal content changes that do not justify the replacement of editions in use.
The 2019 policy decision to retain the same book list from one year to the next allowed textbooks to be handed down from one pupil to another, and for used books to be purchased at cost-saving, second-hand prices. According to Garcia, the ministry’s Learning Materials Evaluation Committee (LMEC), which examines all learning materials in schools, had reviewed the situation and found many publishers were bringing out new-edition textbooks with very minor changes.
Predictably, that move triggered a furore from the book industry whose members immediately challenged the evaluation committee, demanding to know who the members were and their qualifications for making decisions about textbooks.
In this day and age, especially when our children have had two years of online learning, it should be possible to find ways to combine online and physical learning resources that give pupils a more exciting and affordable option.
This is the opportunity to build on the momentum towards digitisation of the education system created by the pandemic. It would be tragic if the school system just went back to the same old same old, as is occurring in so many other areas of national life.
There is also scope for teachers and parents to come up with imaginative ways for sharing curriculum materials.
Speaking at Friday’s Spotlight on the Economy forum, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed concern about the pandemic’s impact on children’s progress, saying the issue has become a Government priority, both policy-wise and budgetary-wise. Assisting families with the purchase of books is something that should have been considered before the reopening of school.