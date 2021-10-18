PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has put five questions into the public domain, saying she hopes that the “whole unhappy and regrettable course of events” surrounding the Police Service Commission (PolSC) would encourage “critical discussions leading to viable solutions”.
It is doubtful whether the unique circumstances surrounding the collapse of the PolSC can be sufficiently addressed by these questions. Nonetheless, they are worth consideration both in their own right and because of the President’s attempt to engage the public.
Her first question is rhetorical. It goes without saying that no public body, including the PolSC, should be left in the dark about “credible information” that might impact their deliberations on any of their important constitutional functions. In the same way that the President and her office sifts correspondence to determine who should be sent a polite note of acknowledgement and nothing more, who should be directed elsewhere and who should be invited for discussions, service commissions should be able to receive and consider information sent to them from any source.
The issue is not whether information should be brought to their attention but, having received it, what should be done with it. This is where the members of every service commission must be clear on their constitutional mandate and scrupulous about operating within it and not reaching beyond their mandate.
If for example, the President were to be contacted by someone, whether a high office-holder or ordinary citizen, claiming to have proof of a crime committed by one of her appointees, one would expect her to resist adjudicating on the information and instead direct that person to the appropriate agency.
There is no need to invent a new mechanism for bringing information to the attention of the PolSC or other service commissions. The reason this concern arises in this case is that the purveyor of the “credible information” chose not to use the available mechanisms and, in so doing, inappropriately tangled up the Office of the President and the PolSC, resulting in the current impasse.
We are disturbed by the concerns raised by President Weekes in response to the suggestion, including from this newspaper, that parliament was the appropriate forum for challenging the PolSC’s short-listed nominees for Commissioner of Police. In anticipating the risk and dangers of carrying sensitive information to Parliament and asking if it would not be better for such information to “be dealt with exclusively within the confidential deliberations of the Commission” the President comes dangerously close to overstepping her boundaries. These concerns properly belong in the domain of the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate and not the Office of the President. Parliament has its rules and its own authority for determining what can be said and how. In any case, if the government did not support a particular candidate it is not obliged to disclose any more information than it wants to. Since the vote is taken on a simple majority, all it has to do is vote against the candidate.
Clearly, there are more questions to be added to the President’s list of five.