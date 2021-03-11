Adrift with no exit strategy

Express Editorial : Daily

When the first case of Covid-19 was announced exactly one year ago today, nobody could have imagined we would be living under pandemic conditions, cut off from the world and even each other a full year later.

This first anniversary meets us standing in a twilight zone between the old normal and the new, and with no idea of what awaits us on the other side of this pandemic, or even when we can expect to get there.

We can take some comfort in having been spared the worst of it so far. Without the election spike that skyrocketed Covid-19 deaths and infections by a factor of more than ten between August and October, our figures would have been sparkling. Nonetheless, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and his team have done well to bring the situation back down to pre-campaign levels.

We mourn the 140 lives lost to Covid-19 and hope the 7,753 persons who have so far tested positive have a full recovery. Notwithstanding bouts of delinquency, Trinbagonians have generally complied with public health requirements and have not demonstrated the defiant selfishness that parades as individual freedom in some countries.

Beyond the public health concerns, however, the larger impact of the pandemic remains unquantified and unknown.

As T&T’s pandemic economy enters its second year, the sense of drift is palpable. For many, each day begins with questions to which there are no answers: how much longer can the unemployed survive without a job? How much longer can payments be deferred? How much longer can businesses retain their staff? How much longer must the children be out of school? How much longer can plans be put off? How much longer must loved ones be separated?

All over the world life is on hold, but not necessarily to the degree that it is in Trinidad and Tobago. If the government is working with schedules of any kind, it has not shared them with the public.

The government’s flat-footedness in acquiring the Covid-19 vaccine typifies its lack of a proactive and strategic approach to managing the pandemic economy. After an early show of taking charge, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appears to have simply lost the script. While the Roadmap to Recovery gave the Government something to wave during the election campaign, there is little indication that it is being used to chart an exit strategy out of the economic doldrums into which the country has fallen.

If the government is waiting for 70 per cent of the population to be immunised before borders are re-opened, the economy could be in stasis or worse for another year since it would require about 1.4 million doses of a two-dose vaccine. Given the global shortage, it could be months before the vaccine pipeline opens up.

The labour movement’s decision to quit the National Tripartite Advisory Council signals a growing impatience with the Government’s inability to activate the key social partners behind a national recovery plan. Borrowing one’s way out of the recession is a balancing act that will become harder to maintain the longer the pandemic runs.

