The slimy saga of convicted and disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson, QC, continues to ooze through the apparatus of the State with questions about his dealings with the Government of T&T now expanding from the former Persad-Bissessar government to engulf the current Rowley administration.
Having plea-bargained his way out of the prospect of jail in the corruption case against himself, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen, Nelson is back in the spotlight as the beneficiary of a sweet deal cut between himself and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi granting him sweeping protection under an indemnity secured by a non-disclosure agreement.
Of significant note is the statement from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, that he was not privy to any discussions with Nelson apart from the plea agreement struck by his office with Nelson in relation to the criminal proceedings against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Given the public-interest concerns raised by the terms of the indemnity and NDA, the Attorney General cannot hide behind the sub judice rules. How the State uses its authority is core to democracy which is why we are indebted to the whistle-blower who has drawn our attention to an agreement that was designed to be hidden from the public and, astonishingly, from Parliament as well.
What is germane here is the validity of the horse-trading underpinning the State’s effort to get Nelson’s agreement to enter a plea bargain. Usually the possibility of being found guilty and having to serve time is enough to convince a guilty party to take the option of pleading guilty in exchange for testimony and a reduced sentence.
In this case, however, Nelson was offered an array of comforts. These included the assurance that, apart from the DPP and the Anti-Corruption Investigating Bureau, his statement would not be disclosed to any criminal investigatory and/or prosecuting authority, tax enforcement authority and/or regulatory and/or disciplinary authority outside T&T. Further, that no civil proceedings whatsoever would be taken against him on any matter arising out of his statement by the T&T Government and/or its State-owned corporations for repayment of fees paid to him involving legal business conducted over 2010-2017. A third sweetener was that the AG would recommend to the DPP that no criminal proceedings be brought against Nelson. However, given that he was charged and ultimately fined $2.25 million for his role in the alleged conspiracy and kickback case against Ramlogan and Ramdeen, it is unclear whether the DPP was approached by the AG with such a recommendation or had rejected an approach.
As it stands now, the public does not know whether the terms of the agreement between AG Al-Rawi and Nelson were actually enforced. What we do know, however, is that an agreement was struck under which the State gave Nelson, among other things, financial and tax guarantees that were to remain secret and hidden from Parliament and the public, along with blanket protection from being sued by the Government and its agencies for fees paid to him.
Al-Rawi’s exercise of the authority of the AG’s office to give these guarantees is a fit and proper matter for open debate and challenge.