Four suspected deaths by suicide in one weekend is an unusual enough statistic to prompt the authorities to step up their response to the unfolding crisis in our midst.
People need help but don’t know where and how to access it and, in their despair, they are taking what appears to them to be the only way out.
Saturday’s double death by suicide in Princes Town of a husband and wife after recording a video is a chilling indicator of what is occurring in these troubling times.
To plan and execute such action is incomprehensible.
All over the world, including here in Trinidad and Tobago, experts have been warning about the building mental health crisis fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic. Among the most vulnerable are children who suffered the loss of social contact and had their education derailed. Other significantly at risk groups include the following: young people who saw their plans evaporate into thin air, those who lost their jobs and businesses and others facing eviction and/or foreclosure.
The problem is multi-faceted and requires a whole-of-society response, including from financial institutions, employers, NGOs and, above all, the Government.
Responsibility for leading this charge rests with the Ministry of Health. While it appears the authorities therein recognise we have a problem, there is not enough tangible evidence that we are making appreciable headway with it.
Indeed, there exist so-named mental health centres located in different parts of the country, where persons in distress can go to seek attention, as a first resort.
At some of these facilities at least, staff members man the operations, willing and prepared to engage anyone who walks through their doors.
Somehow, nevertheless, too many of our citizens in distress are unaware about the existence and the location of these spaces that are meant to be safe. We have long been seen as a country with a high-enough profile in this regard, and our best efforts in the past, have not been sufficient to contain the numbers.
In recent weeks, an argument broke out between officials at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the founder of Lifeline. This is an organisation manned in the main by volunteers who wait at the other end of a phone line, on which distressed and despairing citizens are encouraged to call.
The complexities associated with suicide and suicide-ideation, the experts insist, are so befuddling, as exemplified by the case of the young lady who was found floating in the waters off Arnos Vale a few weeks ago. It turned out that her last written message to us as a people, was about how to fend off depression, and how to ride the waves of disconsolation.
In one of the latest cases over the past weekend, relatives of the husband and wife who committed the ultimate act, said they detected nothing strange or out of the ordinary in their behaviour.
One of two video messages they apparently left behind, however, is said to contain laments in which they claimed they were seeking help from others, to no avail.
We are again at a point in our society at which this ought to be the number one priority in addressing our social needs.
Officials at the Health ministry must treat it with the urgency it deserves.