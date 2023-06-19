LAST WEEK’S launch of 800-COPE, a 24-hour suicide prevention hotline, by the National Family Services Division of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services is a welcome addition to the sparse and overwhelmed services available for those in despair. It is obviously, however, not enough given the increasing rates of suicides and the expanding demographic of people caught in the clutches of desperation and suicidal ideation.
Now joining the list of lives vulnerable to fatal self-harm are the elderly, citizens whose lives of contribution to family and country should be revered but whose realities are instead dominated by mental decline, dependence, isolation and in too many instances, physical and financial abuse. At last week’s hotline launch it was revealed that rates of suicide among citizens 60 years and over have been steadily increasing over the past five years, from 11 in 2018 to 32 in 2022.
This compounds the pre-existing national suicide rate of 8.7 people per 100,000 annually, according to data from the World Population Review. While T&T’s national rate is significantly lower than Guyana’s 40.3 people per 100,000, it is also much higher than Antigua and Barbuda (0.4), Barbados (0.6), Grenada (0.7) and St Vincent and the Grenadines (1).
Adding to the context is the complex and uncertain matrix of a post-pandemic sociology of unemployment, financial crises, domestic adjustments, substance abuse and mental illnesses and stressors. Loneliness and isolation during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, as statistically reported by the United States Surgeon General’s advisory last month, seems to be a global phenomenon calling for dedicated attention.
Underlying and exacerbating the myriad causes of suicide is little or poor social connections. No doubt the elderly and the young experience the effects of isolation in serious ways.
The ministry’s hotline is a valuable addition to the yeoman’s work being done by non-governmental organisations like Lifeline, Childline and the Red Cross; helplines and the immediate crisis intervention they provide are important but they are a single feature of the comprehensive support system needed. Improvement of mental health facilities and services, ensuring they are accessible, affordable and adequately staffed; investment in expanding the number of trained professionals, including psychologists, psychiatrists and counsellors; and a reasonable network of referral services are other necessary aspects.
Psychologist and Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh, who is to be credited for helping to focus national discussion on mental health, advised that senior citizens suffering the effects of isolation could apply to the social development ministry for a patient care assistant or could utilise the services of district visiting nurses who can monitor health conditions and make referrals to mental health officers.
Those who access the mentioned services are often ably assisted but the reality is that limited human resource means the majority of those needing the services do not get them.
It is dramatic upgrades in the areas mentioned, and others, that will make the difference.