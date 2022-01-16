All eyes on PM’s team

Daily-Express-Editorial

With its tight schedule and broad mandate the committee established by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley “to investigate the factors contributing to clinical outcomes of Covid-19 patients” has its work cut out for it.

The team’s five members bring a combination of expertise that is well-suited to the task. However, the value of the exercise will depend on how they interpret the scope of the task. While reviewing patient data and standard operating procedures may be possible within a week, reviewing the standards of care for Covid-19 patients “based on acuity, for uniformity and consistency within and across hospitals in the Regional Health Authorities” and identifying “other factors that may affect clinical outcomes” will require going beyond interviewing staff and reviewing documentation to actual investigation.

The first task of identifying the profile of patients who died from Covid-19 by number, co-morbidity, ethnicity, age and gender should be easy if the patients’ records are digitised. If they are, the media would be very surprised given the difficulty in getting data out of the Ministry of Health. One such example is an outstanding request for a breakdown by vaccine brand, of the fully-vaccinated fatalities. That question, however, is not included in the committee’s scope of work.

Interestingly, Dr Rowley has asked the team to review the definition of “Covid-19 death” which has become more of an issue of public controversy ever since Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said that daily deaths included “death from Covid” and “death with Covid”. This categorisation became ammunition for conspiracy theorists who accuse the government of inflating daily deaths to push people into taking the vaccine. This could have been avoided with an elaboration on why this is standard practice.

If the committee’s review is limited to looking at the protocols and systems to which the RHAs subscribe, its work can be completed within a week. However, if it intends to examine the actual implementation of those, and specifically as applied or not in the case of individual patients, then the committee will need much more time with access to reliable information and extensive resources. What is on paper and what is actually done can be two very different things. Further, since the scope of work does not include external sources of information such as families, the committee may not get a full picture that includes the patients’ experience.

The committee’s biggest challenge of all, however, will be to win and maintain public trust in reviewing a highly emotive and politicised issue related to the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In announcing the committee, Dr Rowley did not help by framing it as a response to the “manima” from people challenging the performance of the healthcare staff. He should have simply announced the committee and allowed it to go to work with an open mind. Instead, he pre-loaded it with the assignment of guiding the public “away from believing that health care in the hospital is substandard and is contributing to the deaths that we are facing.”

Hopefully, the committee is experienced enough to walk the line.

