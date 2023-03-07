All for naught

The decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the corruption case against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, construction magnate Ishwar Galbaransingh and former minister in the Panday cabinet Carlos John puts the entire administration of justice on trial.
As the public official with the constitutional power to either persist with a prosecution or walk away, the spotlight inevitably falls on DPP Roger Gaspard, SC. However, his decision to surrender in a matter involving a former prime minister that goes back 18 years on the basis of a low probability of securing a conviction is a serious indictment of the entire justice system.
This outcome is an injustice to everyone, including the accused, for whom the presumption of innocence was a mockery, the prosecution which one assumes felt confident enough about its case to charge the four accused, and the public that deserves to know the truth of this matter.
In its time, the arrest of Mr Panday on charges of taking a bribe of £25,000 from Galbaransingh and John was a momentous development that made world news and stunned the home population. At the time, Panday, then-leader of the opposition, was in his office having just wrapped up a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians from India when he was arrested. Later, after appearing in court and having chosen jail over bail, he emerged defiant, fist upraised, telling the media, “Did you not expect this?”
We recount these details to remind our more mature readers and to inform the younger ones about the scale of the 2005 bang that has now petered out into even less than a whimper. Time may have dimmed the emotions, but it will not erase the disgrace of a judicial system that denies justice to both accused and accuser.
Bear in mind that this is not the first massive public-interest case that the State has abandoned for reasons beyond the material quality of the evidence. Exhibit—the $20 million in damages the State was recently ordered to pay to nine former accused in the kidnap-murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman after putting in no defence in their case for malicious prosecution.
Alongside these crimes against justice is the unconscionable delays in the dispensation of justice that has created a situation where the poorest who have no means to secure bail or to finance their way through every conceivable legal loophole in delaying and even denying judgment day are the most oppressed.
It would not surprise us if one of these days, the DPP goes to court and drops thousands of cases that have either gone dead or are dying on his hands, if only to unclog the system and get the more viable cases moving. Having to choose between the rights of the accused and the rights of the victim in a situation of degrading evidence is Hobson’s choice. Both are odious to Lady Justice.
For T&T to be in this fix after 60 years of Independence is an indictment against the entire justice system for which no one with any responsibility for its administration can escape guilt.