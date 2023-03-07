All for naught

Daily Express Editorial

The decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the corruption case against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, construction magnate Ishwar Galbaransingh and former minister in the Panday cabinet Carlos John puts the entire administration of justice on trial.

As the public official with the constitutional power to either persist with a prosecution or walk away, the spotlight inevitably falls on DPP Roger Gaspard, SC. However, his decision to surrender in a matter involving a former prime minister that goes back 18 years on the basis of a low probability of securing a conviction is a serious indictment of the entire justice system.

This outcome is an injustice to everyone, including the accused, for whom the presumption of innocence was a mockery, the prosecution which one assumes felt confident enough about its case to charge the four accused, and the public that deserves to know the truth of this matter.

In its time, the arrest of Mr Panday on charges of taking a bribe of £25,000 from Galbaransingh and John was a momentous development that made world news and stunned the home population. At the time, Panday, then-leader of the opposition, was in his office having just wrapped up a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians from India when he was arrested. Later, after appearing in court and having chosen jail over bail, he emerged defiant, fist upraised, telling the media, “Did you not expect this?”

We recount these details to remind our more mature readers and to inform the younger ones about the scale of the 2005 bang that has now petered out into even less than a whimper. Time may have dimmed the emotions, but it will not erase the disgrace of a judicial system that denies justice to both accused and accuser.

Bear in mind that this is not the first massive public-interest case that the State has abandoned for reasons beyond the material quality of the evidence. Exhibit—the $20 million in damages the State was recently ordered to pay to nine former accused in the kidnap-murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman after putting in no defence in their case for malicious prosecution.

Alongside these crimes against justice is the unconscionable delays in the dispensation of justice that has created a situation where the poorest who have no means to secure bail or to finance their way through every conceivable legal loophole in delaying and even denying judgment day are the most oppressed.

It would not surprise us if one of these days, the DPP goes to court and drops thousands of cases that have either gone dead or are dying on his hands, if only to unclog the system and get the more viable cases moving. Having to choose between the rights of the accused and the rights of the victim in a situation of degrading evidence is Hobson’s choice. Both are odious to Lady Justice.

For T&T to be in this fix after 60 years of Independence is an indictment against the entire justice system for which no one with any responsibility for its administration can escape guilt.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All for naught

All for naught

The decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to drop the corruption case against former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, construction magnate Ishwar Galbaransingh and former minister in the Panday cabinet Carlos John puts the entire administration of justice on trial.

Kamaria won with Renegades too

CONGRATULATIONS to Kamaria Charles-Richards of Bishop Anstey High School for her scholarship achievement (“...Kamaria eyes degree in music”, Express, March 6).

The article mentions in passing that Kamaria played in the just-conclu­ded Panorama competition.

Kudos to national screening for women’s health

I am writing to express my appreciation for the recent national screening and education campaign for women’s health that has been launched in Trinidad and Tobago. This initiative is a positive step towards promoting women’s health and empowering women to take charge of their own health care.

Protecting Caribbean women in digital spaces

The rights of women in the Caribbean need to be protected, in physical and virtual spaces. The prevalence of cyber-violence, its root causes and impacts is gender-based, with a disproportionate impact on women. Similar types of violence against women and girls occur in offline and online spheres, or originate in one sphere and are carried into the other. In the most serious cases, cyber-violence can lead to physical assaults and even suicide.

Wanted: bold leadership and vision

Last week the Ministry of Education announced the winners of the 100 national scholarships. As has been the case for many years now, it was dominated by young women, with young men getting fewer than 30 per cent of the scholarships.

The situation was even more pronounced among the males in the Port of Spain schools, with only Queen’s Royal College winning scholarships, and Fatima and St Mary’s College both failing to get any.

Spare a thought for the Venezuelan woman

A young female Venezuelan student of English recounts to her teacher, in pre-pandemic times, the way in which women from her country are treated in Trinidad (the teacher’s replies are not included in the account below):

Dalia: Because of the current situation, many Venezuelans are desperate so I’m not saying that all Venezuelans are good people. But neither are we all bad people nor do we come here to abuse this country.