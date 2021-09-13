The Caribbean Community has the chance now to show the world what it really means to be in the pandemic together.
Yesterday’s emergency Covid-19 meeting of Caricom heads was a hopeful signal that the region’s leaders understand their common predicament and are prepared to address it together in practical ways.
With several Caricom member countries reeling from a new wave of infections and deaths, every member state, including Trinidad and Tobago, must be prepared to assume the responsibility for helping the more vulnerable among them. Having raised our voices against the richer nations of the world for promoting vaccine inequity we must now walk the talk in looking after the weakest among us.
The last six weeks have been gruelling for the region. After a year and a half of living a relatively Covid-free existence, countries like Grenada, Dominica and St Kitts are now experiencing multiple infections and deaths. Three weeks ago Dominica had not even recorded a single death; today it has recorded seven deaths with an increase of over 400 per cent in infections.
The Bahamas, a country with about one-third of T&T’s population, has also been having a very rough time. Last week Monday the Bahamas recorded a single-day total of 27 deaths. The week before that, Jamaica, now in the throes of Covid, recorded a regional daily high of 31 deaths. In Guyana, infections have been rising steadily since April with daily deaths reaching a high of 15 on Saturday. Suriname, Belize, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda are all also battling the Covid-19 wildfire.
Few of these countries have the human and material resources which helped T&T to escape collapse of our health system in the period May to June. While we in T&T cannot be certain about having seen the worst of Covid-19, we must also recognise that we are in a far better place than most of our neighbours and be prepared to help them, even at some sacrifice to ourselves.
It is our responsibility as a member of the Caricom family and a senior member among the group. We must not forget that in our worst moments in this crisis, several members of the Caricom family shared their precious vaccines with us when we had none. Contrast this with the many other countries in the world that allowed their vaccines to be destroyed rather than shared with us or, indeed, anyone else.
Last week, four Caricom countries—Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines—pooled their resources together to send a donation of medical supplies to cash-strapped Cuba which was transported by Venezuela. This is the kind of solidarity that the region needs on an ongoing basis. For this to happen, however, much more effort must be put into strengthening the bonds of community to obliterate the divisions of history.
We note that Haiti, which is dealing with the double disaster of Covid-19 and earthquake destruction, appears to have receded from the regional agenda. We look forward to hearing more on this from Caricom.