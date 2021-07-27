All hail the Chief

The artist LeRoy Clarke stood as a majestic figure above the mediocrity he so railed against through his paintings, poetry, essays, lectures and conversations. He refused to be defined by others, set his own value, named his own price and claimed his own crowns.
He stood proud in his African-ness and was self-made to the point of inventing his own language by obeahing the word. Out of the fragments of a spiritual, also the title of his first exhibition, he distilled a philosophy grounded in indigenous imagery.
To him, T&T was Douendom, a land peopled by the douens of our folklore whose backward-pointing feet symbolised a lost people. But he also saw in us the possibility and power to scale the heights of El Tucuche.
Assuming the role of pointer-man, LeRoy Clarke set out to “re-chart the ruins” and piece us together. He took it as his personal responsibility to set our feet straight and lead us to the summit of excellence. In the process he was a hard taskmaster, drawing as much condemnation as praise. He had strong views on everything, from race to politics to people’s personal lives and never hesitated to express them. His public appearances were often grand performances delivered thunderously and furiously, provoking both applause and ire.
What distinguished LeRoy Clarke was his unflinching commitment to the discipline of work out of which came a phenomenal oeuvre with thousands of paintings and sketches and tomes of writings. LeRoy Clarke broke the mould of the starving artist by challenging the State and private corporations to purchase his art and local art in general. In the 1980s, his painting “Queen of the Band” triggered a major controversy when it was purchased by State-owned TTT for a reported $95,000. Today, that painting would be priced well over $1 million.
LeRoy Clarke recognised that his assertion of artistic independence required financial independence. With a clarity of vision, he set about securing his own future and that of his work well beyond his lifetime, knowing that he could not leave his legacy to the whims of an apathetic society. He built Legacy House in Cascade as a living museum that was a home with multiple art studios, an art gallery and spaces for the grand gatherings he loved.
Over the years he mentored generations of students and young artists who would make the trek to Legacy House and apprentice themselves to “The Master Artist”. Until Covid-19, Legacy House attracted a steady stream of researchers on the art and thought of LeRoy Clarke as well as art lovers and buyers, both local and foreign.
As focused as he was on producing art, he made time to meet and encourage young people across the country, understanding from his own life as a child growing up in Gonzales, the importance of mentoring youth.
He was also a willing participant in issues of national debate, often scandalising many by his bold and sometimes extreme views.
Larger than life, LeRoy Clarke’s passing leaves a void that makes the world feel a little smaller. May he rest in peace. Our condolences to his loved ones.