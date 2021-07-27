All hail the Chief

Express Editorial : Daily

The artist LeRoy Clarke stood as a majestic figure above the mediocrity he so railed against through his paintings, poetry, essays, lectures and conversations. He refused to be defined by others, set his own value, named his own price and claimed his own crowns.

He stood proud in his African-ness and was self-made to the point of inventing his own language by obeahing the word. Out of the fragments of a spiritual, also the title of his first exhibition, he distilled a philosophy grounded in indigenous imagery.

To him, T&T was Douendom, a land peopled by the douens of our folklore whose backward-pointing feet symbolised a lost people. But he also saw in us the possibility and power to scale the heights of El Tucuche.

Assuming the role of pointer-man, LeRoy Clarke set out to “re-chart the ruins” and piece us together. He took it as his personal responsibility to set our feet straight and lead us to the summit of excellence. In the process he was a hard taskmaster, drawing as much condemnation as praise. He had strong views on everything, from race to politics to people’s personal lives and never hesitated to express them. His public appearances were often grand performances delivered thunderously and furiously, provoking both applause and ire.

What distinguished LeRoy Clarke was his unflinching commitment to the discipline of work out of which came a phenomenal oeuvre with thousands of paintings and sketches and tomes of writings. LeRoy Clarke broke the mould of the starving artist by challenging the State and private corporations to purchase his art and local art in general. In the 1980s, his painting “Queen of the Band” triggered a major controversy when it was purchased by State-owned TTT for a reported $95,000. Today, that painting would be priced well over $1 million.

LeRoy Clarke recognised that his assertion of artistic independence required financial independence. With a clarity of vision, he set about securing his own future and that of his work well beyond his lifetime, knowing that he could not leave his legacy to the whims of an apathetic society. He built Legacy House in Cascade as a living museum that was a home with multiple art studios, an art gallery and spaces for the grand gatherings he loved.

Over the years he mentored generations of students and young artists who would make the trek to Legacy House and apprentice themselves to “The Master Artist”. Until Covid-19, Legacy House attracted a steady stream of researchers on the art and thought of LeRoy Clarke as well as art lovers and buyers, both local and foreign.

As focused as he was on producing art, he made time to meet and encourage young people across the country, understanding from his own life as a child growing up in Gonzales, the importance of mentoring youth.

He was also a willing participant in issues of national debate, often scandalising many by his bold and sometimes extreme views.

Larger than life, LeRoy Clarke’s passing leaves a void that makes the world feel a little smaller. May he rest in peace. Our condolences to his loved ones.

July 27, the dreams deferred

July 27, the dreams deferred

Jill-Ann Teague-Weekes was an employee in the library at what was the Government Information Services Limited when the Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the insurrection which took place in Trinidad and Tobago on July 27, 1990, was laid in the House of Representatives.

All hail the Chief

All hail the Chief

Seeing the light

I took note of Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales’ successful initiative to deliver street lighting to farmers in his constituency.

While this is paid for taxpayers, it is highly commendable to note that for once, money is not being squandered on Government “glam” projects like a walkover by the Hyatt or at the entrance to Port of Spain, which no one uses. Instead, scarce public resources are being used to augment the efforts of boosting agriculture and food production—the way forward for the nation in terms of food self-sufficiency.

Our mounting debts to China

The answer to the question in the letter which appeared on one of the Express letters pages yesterday (Page 15), asking where the money is coming from, is China.

We already have mounting debts to China and, in the end, will have to allow that country to do what it wants here.

The fine vaccine line

Following the reported decision of her Excellency the President to cull all unvaccinated persons from her security detail, a decision which was robustly supported by no less a person than the Prime Minister himself, it is clear that, from the State’s perspective, vaccine discrimination is here to stay.

Losing hope

I am a British citizen. I arrived in Trinidad to visit on a 90-day visa on March 8, 2020, and I am still here 16 months later. Fortunately, I am staying with a friend, so I have accommodation and I can pay my way.

I am a 69-year-old male, with some risks should I catch Covid-19, so every day is possibly life-threatening for me.