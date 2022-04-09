After being forced to back down, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly could not resist taking a potshot at the media, saying its “treatment” of the ministry’s SEA fiasco would have “no doubt exacerbated” the “hardship” suffered by the two pupils involved.
This attempt to scapegoat the media was an act of particular gracelessness by Minister Gadsby-Dolly whose ministry’s practice of awarding SEA gold medals on the basis of preliminary and not final and reviewed results was inadvertently brought to public light by a senior ministry official. As a newspaper that diligently reported this story, we feel confident in saying that were it not for the media, Minister Gadsby-Dolly would have presided over an egregious injustice committed against two children through no fault of their own.
In the end, all’s well that ends well. After insisting that the ministry would “stand on the principle of preliminary results” and not the reviewed results in determining which child should be awarded the gold medal for best SEA performance in 2020, the ministry had a change of heart, no doubt thanks to legal threats and public opinion. Both Ameerah Beekhoo of San Fernando TML and Aaron Subero of Maria Regina Grade School will be awarded gold medals.
Now that this case seems settled, attention must turn to the larger issue brought into focus by this incident. We refer here to the revelation that the Ministry of Education has all along been awarding coveted gold medals on the basis of preliminary and not final results. Not only has it been doing this, but once it became public knowledge, the ministry defiantly elevated this poor practice to “principle” and “policy”.
Until now, the public had been led to believe that the ministry’s annual announcements of academic gold medals—whether in the SEA exam for primary school pupils or the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) for high school pupils—were the result of rigorous review of exam performance. To discover now that such decisions, at least in the case of the SEA exams, are based on preliminary and not final results is simply shocking. We would not be surprised if the ministry now faces other similar challenges from pupils who find grounds in this SEA fiasco to demand access to their own exam records and those of candidates awarded gold medals.
An important question to be asked is how did the Ministry of Education ever arrive at the position that medals and prizes should be awarded on the basis of preliminary and not final results? We would like to believe it has nothing to do with a proclivity for publicity by Ministers of Education who see opportunity to cash in on the annual SEA hype.
If there is a principle to be adopted in determining awards, it should be confirmed merit and not based on rushed preliminary assessment. However, as we have said before, the public identification of academic “winners” is a needless stress on SEA pupils which should be thoroughly reconsidered for its impact on tender minds.